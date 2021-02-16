If you ever get to go to a carry-in dinner again, Chocolate Covered Cherry Cake or the Caramel Apple Cake will get rave reviews. My only complaint about either one is the icing cracks when you slice it. I suggest cutting or at least marking it whilst it’s still slightly warm. The caramel sauce stays creamy.
Other cake mixes are good with either recipe. Your favorite chocolate for the cherry version or a butter yellow with the apples.
Keeping a well-stocked pantry with basics is a very good idea right now. It saves trips to the grocery store and makes for much easier meal preparation.
I’ve had the barbeque sauce recipe for way over 20 years, but was not completely happy with it. Substituting apple cider vinegar for the white vinegar made all the difference in the world. It keeps well in the refrigerator and can be frozen.
Chocolate covered cherry cake
1 box Duncan Hines dark chocolate fudge cake mix
1 can cherry pie filling
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Bakers Joy.
In a large bowl, combine cake mix, cherry pie filling, eggs and vanilla. Stir with a spoon until well mixed. Stir in chocolate chips. Spread evenly in the prepared baking dish.
Bake 35-40 minutes. Cool.
1/3 cup half and half
5 tablespoons butter
1 cup sugar
1 cup chocolate chips
In a heavy saucepan, combine all ingredients. Bring to gentle boil over medium high heat. Cook one full minute. Pour over cake. Cool and serve from the baking dish.
Caramel Apple Cake
1 box spice cake mix
1 can apple pie filling
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Bakers Joy.
In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pie filling, eggs and vanilla. Stir with a spoon until well mixed. Spread in the prepared pan. Bake 35-40 minutes. Cool in the pan.
1/3 cup half and half
5 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon packed, light brown sugar
1 scant cup sugar
1 cup butterscotch chips
In a heavy saucepan, bring milk, butter and sugars to gentle boil. Boil barely 2 minutes. Add chips and stir until melted. Pour over cake. Cool and serve from the pan.
Add the tablespoon of brown sugar to a measuring cup. Finish filling with white sugar.
Caramel Sauce
1 cup butter
1 cup light brown sugar
1 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a heavy saucepan, bring butter and sugar to all-over boil, stirring constantly. Boil exactly two minutes without stirring. Add cream; return to boil, stirring constantly. Boil exactly one minute. Remove from heat. Add vanilla. The sauce will thicken as it cools.
Drizzle over anything you want to add deliciousness to.
All Purpose Barbeque Sauce
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons nutmeg
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons pepper
8 teaspoons yellow mustard
6 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
4 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 cups chili sauce
2 cups water
1 cup brown sugar, packed
2 cups minced onion
In a bowl size, heavy saucepan, bring all ingredients to a gentle boil. Cook, stirring frequently until the onion is translucent and the mixture is slightly thickened. Cool and refrigerate until ready to use. Heat gently before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.