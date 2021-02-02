I love Jambalaya! I’m a real sissy when it comes to hot, spicy food. I think I’ve made a fair compromise in today’s version. Prepare the sauce and rice separately. Add more rice to the servings. Hot food lovers can add more pepper or a hotter Cajun seasoning. I make my own seasoning blend in order to control the salt and the hot.
I also love ranch dressing! Any dairy based dressing will offset some of the hot in spicy food. Today’s version is delicious on salad and makes a better than average dip for chips or vegetables. Might even be good with wings and drumettes on your super bowl spread.
I ‘specially love critters and Thurgood, the collie, is my pride and joy. This is his third birthday. His beloved humans, Miss Gina and Miss Mary requested cookies for his party. They’re easy to prepare. Your furry family member will love them.
Dora Hooks often shares recipes with us and, without fail, they are unusual and delicious! I’ve shared her snack mix with y’all, more than once. You will not be disappointed in her sweet and salty rollo bites.
There’s as many dump cake recipes as there is Holy Smoke recipes and they’re about as old. Today’s recipe was just a pinch different by adding seasoning to the mix.
I took it upon myself to change the cake mix flavor from plain yellow to butter pecan.
Jambalaya
2 tablespoons oil
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
1 package andouille sausage, sliced
2 boneless chicken breast halves, cut into bite sized pieces
1 cup chopped onion
1 green bell pepper, diced
3 ribs celery, diced
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
Salt and pepper to taste
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
2 cups cooked rice
Add oil to a large Dutch oven. Over medium heat, cook chicken until lightly browned. Add sausage and cook until lightly browned. Add onion, bell pepper, garlic and celery.
Cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are tender. Add tomatoes, Cajun seasoning and chicken broth. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer about 15 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon over servings of hot, cooked rice.
Peppercorn Ranch Salad Dressing
2/3 cup whole buttermilk
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1-2 tablespoons ground pepper corns, your choice
1 teaspoon dried chives
1 teaspoon dried dill
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
Pinch of sugar
In a medium bowl, whisk all together. Cover tightly and refrigerate.
Rollo Bites
Compliments of Dora Hooks
Square pretzels
Rollo candies
Pecan halves
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
Arrange pretzels on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Place candies in pretzel. Melt slightly in oven. Press pecan into candy. Cool until set.
Thurgood ‘s Birthday Cookies
1 cup all purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
1/2 cup smooth peanut butter
2 eggs
1/4 cup water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment.
Combine all ingredients thoroughly. Roll into two logs. Cut into 1/2 inch rounds. Place on parchment lined pan. Bake 15-18 minutes. Cool on the pan. Store, well sealed, in the refrigerator.
Peach Dump Cake
2 (15-ounce) cans of sliced peaches
1 cake mix, flavor of your choice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 stick butter, melted
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. Layer one can of peaches with juice in pan. Drain second can of peaches; discard juice. Add peaches to bottom layer. Whisk together cake mix, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Sprinkle evenly over peaches. Drizzle butter over all. Bake 55-60 minutes till bubbly and too is golden.
if you use spice cake mix, omit the additional spices.
