How many recipes are there for taco soup, dump cakes and homemade pickles started from store bought? I’ve seen at least one of them in every cookbook I own. Seemed like all the taco soups were mostly meat, ranch dressing and a can of beans. But when you put several recipes together, it’s a different and tasty pot of soup. The opportunities for variations are nearly endless. Use the beans of your choice, beef broth instead of water, regular corn etc. I suppose you could leave out the meat. Dottie’s crackers are the perfect compliment to this soup. I’ve gone through three boxes of crackers and one pot of soup already.
Same theory goes with the dill-turned-sweet pickles. I was never inclined to try any of the many recipes until Dottie Kidd brought me a jar. I went straight to the nearest recipe.
Be sure you get just plain dill pickles. I read that kosher gets rubbery in this recipe.
This may be my new favorite dump cake, not just because it’s delicious, but it’s the easiest one yet. It’s also less messy. No dry mix to spread, no butter to drizzle, no dry mix still visible after it bakes and it makes good cupcakes.
I’ve used both spice and butter pecan mixes with equally delicious results. There’s way more apples in the can of Great Value apples at Walmart than Comstock.
Homemade Store Bought Pickles
1 (46-ounce) jar whole dill pickles, well drained, sliced into thick slices
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons hot sauce
2 teaspoons dry minced garlic
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
In a large (non metal) bowl, whisk together sugar, garlic and pepper. Add hot sauce and pickles; mix well. Set aside two hours. Stir gently, frequently. Transfer pickles to jars, pour liquid over each. Seal and refrigerate three to four days before serving.
Taco Soup
1 rounded tablespoon bacon drippings
1 pound ground beef (80/20 is most flavorful)
1 cup chopped onion
1 garlic clove, crushed, then minced
1 package Ranch dressing powdered mix
1 package taco seasoning
3 tablespoons chili powder
2-3 cups water
1 (15-ounce) can Bush’s chili hot pinto beans
1 (15-ounce) can Bush’s chili hot black beans, lightly rinsed and drained
1 (15-ounce) can Bush’s chili hot white beans, lightly rinsed and drained
1 (15-ounce) can Fiesta corn, lightly drained
1 (10-ounce) can Rotel tomatoes
1 (29-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
Shredded cheddar
Diced jalapenos
Sour cream
Tortilla chips
In a large, heavy Dutch oven, cook onions in bacon drippings until translucent. Add beef, stirring to crumble. Cook beef until no pink shows. Stir in all the seasonings until blended. Add water and stir well. Stir in all the beans, corn and tomatoes. Bring to boil, reduce heat. Simmer about an hour. Serve with toppings of your choice.
Hot Ranch Crackers
Compliments of Dottie Kidd
2 packages Ranch dressing powdered mix
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Vegetable oil
Saltine crackers
Lay out crackers on a sheet pan. In a small bowl, stir together dressing mix, cayenne and flakes. Drizzle the crackers with oil. Sprinkle seasoning evenly over crackers. Repeat layers. Gently transfer crackers to three, gallon size, zip lock bags. Gently turn and move until well coated.
Apple Dump Cake
1 cake mix (spice, butter pecan, French vanilla etc.)
1 large can apple pie filling
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped nuts, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
In a large bowl, mix all ingredients thoroughly. Spread evenly in the prepared pan. Bake 30-35 minutes.
Cook’s note: I mix the batter very briefly on the lowest setting of the mixer to break up the apples.
5 tablespoons butter
1 cup sugar
1 cup butterscotch chips
In a medium, heavy sauce pan, stir together cream, butter and sugar. Bring to boil. Boil gently two minutes. Add chips, cook until melted. Pour over entire cake or drizzle generously over each serving.
