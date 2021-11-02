Cream of chicken noodle soup is a hit! I made some adjustments to the recipe to suit my tastes.
You will probably want to make adjustments as well. Feel free. You will love it.
Bone-in, skin-on chicken breast halves make the best stock or broth or chicken salad or anything else chicken. Good luck finding them.
So, for almost as good, brush the boneless, skinless chicken with butter, season generously if you’re baking and season the water if you’re stewing.
I advocate the product Better than Bouillon for stewing. It’s less salty and right flavorful.
And, don’t cook the chicken to death. Bring to boil, turn down and simmer gently. Remember, it will be cooked twice.
Butterscotch is getting higher on my list of favorite flavors. Remember Dottie Kidd’s butterscotch cake? I laminated that recipe.
The icing should be used immediately to keep it light. If you make it ahead, you’ll need to rewhip it. I spread it on butter pecan cake (mix) using Marie Nichols’ recipe. Most any cake mix will do. I’m pondering peanut butter chips with Swiss chocolate cake mix.
I have no idea what you’re supposed to do with sugared cranberries. So far, I’ve just eat ‘em like peanuts. They are so delicious! I spect I’ll garnish my Thanksgiving plate with them, if there’s any left.
If you bake from scratch, and most of us do, out-of-date leavening ingredients will ruin your efforts. Here’s a recipe to save the day (cake) without having to go to the store in the midst of a cake.
Sugared Cranberries
1 1/2 cups water
1 3/4 cup sugar
In a medium sized heavy sauce pan, over medium heat, stir water and sugar until sugar dissolves. Simmer gently 8-10 minutes or until slightly thickened. Cool five minutes.
8 ounces fresh cranberries
Stir cranberries into syrup. Cool to room temperature. Stir occasionally. Cover and chill 8 hours.
Sprinkle 1/2 cup of sugar on a jelly roll pan. Strain berries, reserve syrup. Spread berries on the sugar. Sprinkle 3/4 of cup sugar over cranberries. Shake to coat evenly. Let stand two hours. Shake off excess sugar, place in an air tight container. Store at room temperature up to two days.
Butterscotch Buttercream Icing
1 cup butterscotch chips
3-4 tablespoons whipping cream
1 cup cold butter, cubed
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups powdered sugar
In medium sized, heavy sauce pan, carefully melt chips in the heavy cream. Cool to room temperature. Add vanilla. Add butter about one-third at a time. Beating until light after each addition. Add powdered sugar about one-third at a time. Beat until light. Spread on cake or cupcakes. Keep cool.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon oil
2 cups chopped onion
1 cup chopped celery
1 clove garlic, minced
3-4 tablespoons all purpose flour
4 cups chicken stock, or broth
2 cups half and half
4 ounces uncooked noodles
3 cups chopped, cooked chicken
2-3 cups frozen, mixed vegetables, thawed
In a Dutch oven, over medium heat, cook celery and onions in oil and butter until crisp tender. Add garlic; cook a minute or so. Sprinkle in flour and stir about a minute. Stir in stock, bring to gentle boil. Add noodles and cook until tender. Add vegetables and chicken. Season to taste. Return to boil; add half and half. Simmer about five minutes.
Homemade Baking Powder
2 tablespoons cream of tartar
1 tablespoon baking soda
1 tablespoon corn starch
Whisk together. Store in a cool place in jar with a tight fitting lid. Label and date. Keeps about one year.
