As most of you know, Miss Olivia's Table will close June 30. However, we will continue to "cook" together through this column. I sold the property. I didn't sell my stove. If there are dishes you enjoyed as my guest at the restaurant and would like the recipe, please email your request to the email address at the bottom of this column and I will feature them in future columns.
For starters, today we'll share our most requested recipe.
Miss Blanche's Summer Tea
Compliments of my dear friend, Blanche Vandergriff
1 gallon, sweetened Lipton tea, chilled
1 (12-ounce) Minute Maid lemonade concentrate No substitute!
Stir together. Just before serving add Canada Dry ginger ale
We use 3/4 tea to 1/4 ginger ale. 2/3 tea to 1/3 ginger ale is tasty too.
The vanilla cake will be your go-to dessert all summer. Use it for strawberry shortcake, snack cake with a glass of cold milk or beside a big dip of homemade ice cream. You get the idea
Fruit sauce is especially delicious with citrus fruit. However, it's a great light dessert with any other fruit in season. Try it over vanilla cake. One friend said, "Just give me a straw."
The pimento cheese ain't exactly Aunt Elsie's pimento cheese. Her's will always be my favorite. Shredded American cheese, diced pimento and mayonnaise. Stir.
I think today's recipe goes better with Ritz crackers than on a sandwich. It is evermore delicious.
I only have two other recipes using butterscotch chips. I love both but I'm still not a fan of butterscotch chips. These cookies will change my mind.
Vanilla Cake with Sour Cream Chocolate Icing
For the cake:
1 (15.25-ounce) French vanilla cake mix
1 (3.4-ounce) Jello French vanilla instant pudding mix
3/4 cup water
3/4 cup oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 eggs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking pan with Pam.
Add all ingredients to the mixing bowl. Beat two minutes. Spread in the prepared pan.
Bake 30-35 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack.
For the icing:
Sour Cream Chocolate Icing
1 cup chocolate chips
4 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup sour cream
Pinch of salt
2 3/4 cups powdered sugar
Stir together chips and butter. Heat gently until melted. Add vanilla. stir until smooth. Blend in sour cream and salt. Add powdered sugar, about a cup full at a time. Beat until smooth after each. Spread on cooled cake.
Fruit Sauce
1 1/2 cups sour cream
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons vanilla
Stir together sour cream and sugar. Add remaining ingredients. Stir until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.
Pimento Cheese
8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/3 cup very finely chopped pecans
1/4 cup very finely chopped craisins
1 small jar diced pimento, drained
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt
Combine all ingredients. Stir until thoroughly mixed. Cover and refrigerate until serving time. Best served with Ritz crackers.
Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookies
2 sticks butter, at room temperature
1/2 cup brown sugar firmly packed
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1/3 cup caramel sauce
2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup quick cooking oats (not instant)
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 (11 ounce) bag butterscotch bits
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Cream butter and sugars until light, about three minutes. Add eggs, vanilla and caramel sauce. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, oats, salt and soda. Add dry mixture to the creamed mixture. Blend well. Stir in butterscotch chips. Dip about a tablespoon full and place two inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Bake 12-14 minutes or until edges are golden and centers are just firm. Cool on the pan 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack
