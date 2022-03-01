Move my last taco soup recipe to second favorite and German chocolate brownies to second only to Marie Nichols’ recipe. Dora Hooks not only gave us the recipe, and a sample, but all the ingredients to make a pot full. She brought a sample of her Tuscan soup as well. Can’t decide which I loved best. You’ll love them too.
The brownies are so rich and delicious, cut them small. Even I can only eat one at a time It’s been a long time since I made anything as well liked as the garlic cheese biscuits. I made my own baking mix cause I can make it faster than I can go to the store. I shared the recipe with y’all some time ago. If you can’t find it and there’s none at the grocery store, call me. I’ll give you the recipe again. As for the candied pecans, you’re on your own!
Tuscan Soup
Compliments of Dora Hooks
1 pound Italian sausage, chopped or sliced
1 large sweet onion, chopped (Vidalia if available)
2 cloves garlic, minced or 1 tablespoon minced garlic from a jar
4 slices cooked bacon, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste
2 large russet baking potatoes, halved vertically, then cut into quarter inch slices
2 (8-ounce) cans chicken broth
1 envelope chicken bouillon, optional
4 cups water
2 teaspoons flour or cornstarch mixed with enough water to make a paste
2 cups, tightly packed, spinach or kale leaves
1 cup heavy cream
In a Dutch oven, cook sausage until done over medium high heat. Add onion, garlic, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Cook until the onions are clear and aromatic. Reduce heat; add potatoes, chicken broth and water. Stir; add bouillon, if using.
Cook until potatoes are done. Stir occasionally. Add thickening mixture. Simmer 15 minutes.
Reduce heat to low, add spinach and bacon. Pour cream in slowly, stirring constantly. Check for taste, serve hot with crusty bread.
Taco Soup
Compliments of Dora Hooks
1 pound ground beef, 80/20
4 cups water
2 (14.5 ounce) diced tomatoes with juice
1 (4-ounce) can mild green chilies with juice
1 (1-ounce) package Old El Paso taco seasoning blend
1 (16-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
In a large Dutch oven, with a lid, cook beef, stirring to crumble, until done. Add taco seasoning and water. Add remaining ingredients. Cover and simmer thirty minutes. Serve with tortilla chips, sour cream and shredded mixed cheese.
Garlic Cheese Biscuits
2 1/2 cups Bisquick
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon ranch dressing mix, spicy or original
3 cups shredded cheddar cheese, sharp or mild
1 cup whole buttermilk
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with Pam.
In a medium bowl, whisk together biscuit mix and seasonings. Add cheese, toss to mix well. Stir In buttermilk. Drop by two tablespoonsful onto the prepared pan. Bake until golden. Remove from Oven and brush with topping. Serve immediately.
For the topping:
1 stick butter, melted
1 tablespoon minced chives
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ranch dressing mix
1/4 teaspoon pepper
What’s whisk together, set aside. Whisk before using.
German Chocolate Brownies
1 cup butter, melted
6 ounces German chocolate, chopped
2 1/2 teaspoon teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/4 teaspoons salt
1 1/4 cups all purpose flour
1 2/3 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
3 eggs
1 egg yolk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray two 8x8 inch cake pans with Bakers Joy. Line with parchment paper leaving excess for “handles.” Add chopped chocolate to melted butter. Set aside to allow chocolate to melt. Stir occasionally.
Add vanilla to the chocolate mixture.
In a medium bowl, whisk together cocoa, salt and flour.
In a medium bowl, beat sugars with eggs on high for one and a half minutes. Add the chocolate mixture. Blend well. Fold dry ingredients into the chocolate mixture. Divide mixture between the Prepared pans. Bake 25-28 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Candied Pecan Halves
3 tablespoons light brown sugar
1 tablespoon water
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups pecan halves
Line a baking sheet with parchment.
In a large, non stick skillet, over medium heat, stir together sugar, water salt and vanilla until sugar is melted and mixture is slightly bubbly. Add pecans; toss and stir until all are well coated and shiny and the sugar mixture is mostly gone. Transfer pecans to the parchment and scatter until they’re well separated. Cool completely.
