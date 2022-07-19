If I ever move again, it will be in an urn. My house looks like a used furniture store and the restaurant looks like a Fingerhut truck exploded.
But I’m managing to cook and sort of having fun getting acquainted with my 30-year old induction cooker and crockpot.
Finding recipes to share with y’all today threatened to be a challenge until I was pokin’ around in boxes and found “Taste of the Towers,” a delightful cookbook from Broadway Towers Resident Association, written in 2001. It is a treasure trove of recipe choices, if you have a crockpot and a mini refrigerator. I confess to having to adapt the recipes to my current situation, so I’ll share the original and the “make do” versions.
Lemony Light Cooler
Sandi East
3 cups white grape juice or 1 (750-ml.) bottle of white wine
1/2-3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup ReaLemon juice
1 (32-ounce) bottle club soda
Fresh fruit of your choice
Chill all beverages. In a pitcher, combine grape juice, sugar and lemon juice. Stir until sugar dissolves. Cover and chill. Just before serving, add club soda and fruit slices. Serve over ice. Makes 7 cups.
I used white grape juice, fresh Lemon juice and 7-up. If I’d had room in my mini fridge, I would have added a slice of fresh peach and a big fat strawberry.
Banana Cream Delight
Melissa Cook
2 cups mashed bananas
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup whipping cream
Add lemon juice, sugar and salt to the well mashed bananas. Mix well. Beat whipping cream until stiff, then fold into the banana mixture. Chill at least one hour. Serve in sherbet glasses. If desired, top with pecan halves or a cherry in the center.
I sliced the bananas and used an eight ounce carton of Extra Creamy Cool Whip. I can’t find my salt.
Crockpot Stroganoff
Eleanor Vigh
3 pounds stew beef
1 package dry onion soup mix
2 cans cream of mushroom soup
1 cup sour cream
Place beef, onion soup mix and cream of mushroom soup in crockpot. You do not need to brown meat separately.
Cook all day on low. Just before serving, stir in sour cream. Serve over noodles or rice.
Y’all know I prefer to make my own cream of whatever is called for in a recipe. I absolutely cringe at the sodium content in dry soup mixes. This recipe is going into the front of my all-time favorites. The meat is tender, the gravy is divine.
I used a small chuck roast. My crockpot has a saute setting, so I browned the roast on both sides. I served with potato wedges cooked in water with butter.
