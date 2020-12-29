I’d say most of you are tired of sweets by now. However, two of today’s recipes are new to me and the other is so old, I’m not sure it’s exactly right. So, I was not about to put these “experiments” in somebody’s Christmas gift basket.
I’m sure you can make substitutions for the chocolate bar in the toffee. Keep the same measures though. I’m sorely tempted to use good almond extract in the fudge and some chopped, lightly toasted almonds next time. I’ve had the cherry nut roll recipe over 50 years. The size of the graham cracker box has changed, so I used four packages from a current size box. I think another half package would have been closer to the old recipe, but it rolled nicely and held together.
If you try and like these “new” recipes, you can put them in your gift boxes next year or on your New Year’s Day buffet table Friday.
If you make the traditional green bean casserole, you know the French fried onions are pricey. Homemade is easy and way, way cheaper, not to mention better.
Bruschetta is a delightful appetizer on any buffet table. Most of us don’t make appetizers unless it’s for a party. We all make salads. Hence, bruschetta salad.
French Fried Onions
3 large onions, sliced in thin circles
2 cups milk
2 cups all purpose flour
1/8 teaspoon each garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper.
Vegetable oil for frying.
Soak onions in milk five minutes. In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. Bring oil to 350 degrees. Add a handful of onions to the dry ingredients. Toss to coat. Drop into oil. Cook until golden and crisp. Remove to paper towels. Drain thoroughly.
Repeat with remaining onions. Store in an air tight container.
No-Bake Toffee Bars
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
12 ounces of chocolate bar, chopped
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 package caramels
1/4 cup evaporated milk
Graham crackers to line 9x9-inch pan
2 Heath bars, chopped
Line a 9x9-inch pan with parchment. Leave excess for “handles.” Spray parchment evenly with Pam. Arrange a third of graham crackers over parchment.
In a medium saucepan, bring cream and sugar to simmer. Add chopped chocolate and vanilla. Stir until smooth.
Layer a third of the caramel over crackers. Layer a third of the chocolate over caramel. Repeat, ending with chocolate. Sprinkle chopped Jeath bars over all. Chill, uncovered, about four hours.
Cook’s note: I used 12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips for the chocolate bar and might use milk chocolate next time.
White Chocolate Fudge
Soften butter to grease the pan.
3/4 cup butter
3 cups sugar
2/3 cup evaporated milk
12 ounces white chocolate chips
7 ounces marshmallow cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Apply soft butter evenly in the bottom and up the sides of a 9x13 pan.
In a heavy saucepan, bring butter, sugar and evaporated milk to an all-over boil, stirring constantly. Boil 4 minutes without stirring. Meanwhile, in a separate large bowl, (Spray the bowl with Pam) put marshmallow cream and vanilla. Pour hot mixture over chips and marshmallow. Stir carefully until smooth. Pour into the prepared pan. Smooth with a spatula. Set aside to cool completely.
Cook’s note: I never trust “time” to determine if fudge has cooked long enough. Drop several drops of the liquid mixture into a very small bowl of cold water. If you can form it into a soft ball, it’s done. If it scatters all over, cook another minute and check again!
Cherry Nut Roll
1 box graham crackers, finely crushed
16 ounces marshmallows
16 ounces candied cherries
2 cups chopped pecans
2 sticks butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a large, microwave safe bowl, melt marshmallows and butter. Add all remaining ingredients and stir until well combined. With buttered hands, form the mixture into two rolls. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Chill. Store in the refrigerator. It keeps nearly forever!
Bruschetta Salad
3 cups tomato chunks
Italian dressing of your choice
1 cup thinly slivered red onion
1 cup shredded parmesan
8 ounces toasted, then cubed bread of your choice
In a large bowl, toss all together. Serve immediately.
