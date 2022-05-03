I baked the first batch of chocolate cookies a skosh too long. They were extra crispy but delicious. Second time I removed them when the edges were firm and the centers were ever so slightly soft. Perfect!! A scoop of coconut ice cream with a cookie in a fancy dessert dish makes an elegant dessert.
I love rice. I’ll eat it any way you fix it, including cold leftovers stuck to the side of the pot. I think this is the first rice pudding I ever made. Not sure I’ve ever tasted rice pudding before. Where have I been? Today’s recipe is delicious! The light sprinkle of cinnamon sugar just sets it off. You notice it isn’t particularly sweet with the small amount of sugar in the ingredients.
You can use broccoli or asparagus instead of peas in the chicken casserole. Either way, it’s going to be a crowd pleaser. No need to cook either of the vegetables. They will cook enough in the oven.
Chocolate Cookies
2 sticks butter, room temperature
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 eggs
2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon soda
Pinch of salt
1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips
1 cup shredded coconut
1 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
With an electric mixer, cream butter and sugars. Add eggs and vanilla. Beat until well mixed. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder soda and salt. Add to creamed mixture. Beat slowly until incorporated. Stir in chips, coconut and pecans. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes. Cool 2 minutes on the sheet. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Rice Pudding
1 1/2 cups cooked white rice
1 cup half and half, divided
1 cup whipping cream
1/3 cup sugar
1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
Pinch of salt
1 egg
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a heavy saucepan, add cooked rice, 1/2 cup half and half, whipping cream, sugars and salt. Cook until thick and creamy. Stir constantly. Beat egg with reserved 1/2 cup milk. Add to rice mixture. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla. Spoon into a serving container, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar if desired. Enjoy warm or refrigerate and serve cold.
Chicken and Rice Casserole
3 cups cooked chicken
2 cups cooked rice
1/2 cup chopped onion, cooked until tender
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup half and half or chicken broth (May use half of each)
2 cups frozen peas, thawed, rinsed and drained
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup melted butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
Cook onions in a little oil or butter in the microwave until tender. In a large bowl, stir together chicken, soup, broth, onions and rice. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle peas over then cheddar over all. Bake until bubbly and cheese is golden.
Cook’s note: sprinkle buttered Ritz cracker crumbs over peas before cheese if desired.
Coconut Ice Cream
1 (14-ounce) can cream of coconut
1 1/2 cups half and half
1 cup whipping cream
1 1/2 cups sweetened, shredded coconut
1 teaspoon coconut flavoring
In a blender, whiz coconut and cream of coconut until coconut is very finely chopped. Add all remaining ingredients and blend briefly. Transfer to your Ice cream machine and process according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
