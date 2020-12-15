Based on the calender and the thermometer, it’s time for hearty soup and cookies. Over the years, I’ve attempted chicken noodle soup several times, only to find my efforts wasted. Barely edible is a better description. I always had the right ingredients, just never in the proper amounts. Decided I’d look for a recipe. Lo and behold! This is really a good recipe. It does not rival Cousin Susan’s. She makes the very best! Try it, tweak it to suit your taste.
I’ll put my cookies up agin’ the Keebler elves, but I tire of the same ones every year. You can use your favorite granola. I used Quaker and was pleased with the results. I ate enough to be sure. The white chocolate, pistachio cookies are just a glorified version of Toll House. You can adjust them to your preferences as well. Dried cherries instead of craisins and toasted almonds. The opportunities are many.
I hope all of you are well, able to see some of your loved ones in person and enjoy this holiday season.
Chicken Noodle Soup
1/2 stick butter
1 cup sliced celery
1 cup sliced carrots
1 cup diced onion
1 rounded teaspoon dried thyme
1 rounded tablespoon poultry seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
8-10 cups chicken broth
2 teaspoons Better Than Bouillion, chicken flavor
12 ounces dry egg noodles
4 cups chopped, cooked chicken
In a Dutch oven, melt butter, saute vegetables until crisp tender. Season with pepper, thyme and poultry seasoning. Hold off on adding salt until after you add broth and bouillion. Add broth and noodles; cook until noodles are al dente. Add chicken and bouillion. Simmer until noodles are done. Taste and adjust seasonings as desired.
Granola Cookies
1 cup butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 3/4 cups granola
1/2 cup dry roasted unsalted peanuts, optional
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; spray parchment paper lightly with Pam.
In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars. Beat in egg and vanilla. Whisk together flour, salt and soda. Add dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Blend well. Stir in granola and nuts, if using. Drop by scant tablespoons onto the prepared pan. Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden around the edges. Cool five minutes on the pan. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
White Chocolate Chip Cookies with Craisins and Pistachios
1 cup butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon soda
1 cup chopped pistachios
1 cup white chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped craisins
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Spray parchment lightly with Pam.
In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars until light. Add eggs and vanilla. Blend well. Whisk together flour, salt and soda. Add dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Stir in pistachios, chips and craisins. Drop dough by tablespoons onto the prepared pan. Bake 10-12 minutes. Cool on pan 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
