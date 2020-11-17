You remember I asked for your recipes a column or two ago. My dear friend, Sonia Byrd, presented me with a small cookbook full of her handwritten recipes. Today, I’m sharing one you will both enjoy preparing and eating with your favorite junior cook. There are no junior cooks in my world, but these will show up on my table.
Miss Sonia has promised to bring some of her cookbooks to Miss Olivia’s Table. These copies were slightly damaged in storage and will be offered at a greatly reduced price. It is one of my most favorite and treasured cookbooks. It will be a great asset to your cookbook collection as well.
The caramel/chocolate sauce will go in the front of your recipe box. It’ll be so handy to dress up ice cream or plain cake and, with a red bow, makes a delightful gift.
Speaking of gifts, the taco crackers, along with a jar of homemade soup would make you somebody’s favorite Santa.
After garlic cheddar bread has past its prime freshness, slice it, cube it, toss gently in melted butter, sprinkle with you favorite seasoned salt or dried herbs, toast it, bag it, seal it. Viola! Croutons for soup or salad! Freeze leftovers.
Delicious Drumsticks (Children’s recipe)
Compliments of Sonia Byrd
1/2 cup all purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon pepper
6 chicken drumsticks
1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted and cooled
With help from an adult, preheat oven to 425 degrees. Mix flour, salt, paprika and pepper in a bowl. Dip the drumsticks in the butter. Roll in the flour mixture to coat. Arrange in an ungreased, eight-inch square pan. Again, with help from an adult, bake the drumsticks, uncovered, for about 50 minutes or until done.
Caramel Chocolate Sauce
6 ounces semi sweet chocolate chips
1 tablespoon light karo syrup
3/4 cup half and half, divided
11 ounces wrapped caramel candies
In a small bow, microwave chips and karo with 1/4 cup half and half for one minute. Stir and return to the microwave for 15 seconds. Stir until smooth. In another small bowl, microwave caramel and the remaining half and half one minute, stir. Return to the microwave for 15 second intervals, stirring until smooth. Combine the mixtures. Stir until well blended. Serve warm with fruit, cake, cookies or ice cream. Refrigerate up to seven days.
Taco Crackers
3 (10-ounce) packages of good quality oyster crackers
3/4 cup vegetable oil
1 envelope taco seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. in a large bowl, whisk together oil and all seasonings. Add crackers. Stir gently until all the crackers are well coated. Transfer to a shallow baking pan. Bake15-20 minutes or until most are golden. Cool. When completely cool, store in a zip top bag in the refrigerator. Warm slightly before serving, if desired.
Garlic Cheddar Cheese Bread
3 cups self rising flour
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 1/2 cups milk
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 egg
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5x3 bread pan generously with Pam. In a large bowl, combine (well) flour, cheese, sugar and garlic powder. In a medium bowl, Whisk together milk, oil and egg. Stir liquid mixture into the dry mixture only until moistened. Transfer batter to the prepared pan. Bake 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan 10 minutes. Remove tons wire rack. To store, wrap tightly and refrigerate. Warm slightly or toast lightly at serving time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.