Pizza is rarely on the menu at my house. I love to make my own, including the crust. But, it's a project with a life of its own. Having the sauce ingredients and the toppings on hand is always a trip to the grocery store. When I found the Pizza Casserole recipe in my email box, I was delighted. I saw no point in making my own crust. I might use the thin crust next time, but this crust was fluffy, thick and chewy and tasty. Please make the casserole your own with your favorite ingredients.
I don't know how many French dressing recipes I've shared here and at MOT. I've thought them all delicious. I haven't had many folks agree. They were not creamy nor orange in color. Today's offering is delicious, creamy and orange-ish. Humor me. Try it!
Layered cookies don't taste like a kit kat bar, but they're every bit as good. I might reduce the chocolate chips for the top layer to 1 1/2 cups cause I thought the top layer a little thick. Nobody agreed with me.
Lemonade concentrate is not cheaper than frozen concentrate. It is way more trouble unless you're already at the grocery store and if you don't have one of the squeezers, it's hard on your hands. But, honey hush! It's so delicious. Good frozen lemonade concentrate is not available in all grocery stores, and only Minutemaid is good.
Pizza Casserole
1 tablespoon oil
1 pound mild or hot Italian sausage
3/4 cup diced sweet onion
2 cups fresh, sliced mushrooms, optional
1 large clove garlic, minced
3/4 cup diced red bell pepper
3/4 cup diced yellow bell pepper
1 medium zucchini, diced
1 medium summer squash, diced
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
Salt and Pepper to taste
2-3 cups Italian 6-cheese blend
Refrigerated pizza crust
Pre heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. In a large skillet, cook sausage in oil, stirring to crumble, only until no pink shows. Add onion, peppers, mushrooms and garlic. Cook until onion is tender. Add squash, zucchini, seasonings and tomatoes. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Spoon about one third of the meat mixture on the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle generously with the cheese. Spread another third of the meat mixture, then another layer of cheese. Finally the remaining meat mixture and most of the remaining cheese. Open the pizza crust, unroll and place over the cheese layer. Brush the dough evenly with oil or melted butter. Sprinkle remaining cheese over all. Bake until the filling is bubbly and crust is brown.
French Dressing
2 cups mayonnaise
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup vinegar
1/3 cup chili sauce
1/2 teaspoon each, salt and pepper
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard
1/3 cup oil
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2-3/4 cup finely diced onion
Combine all. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate.
Layered Cookies
1 box club crackers
1 Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk
1 cup brown sugar
1 stick butter
1/4 cup half and half
2 cups milk chocolate chips
In a medium size, heavy saucepan, whisk together Eagle Brand, sugar, butter and half and half. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil gently 6 minutes. Stir.
Spread a layer of crackers (30) on the bottom of a 9x13 pan. Spoon about one third of the caramel sauce over the crackers. Spread evenly. Place 30 crackers over the sauce. Spoon another third of the sauce over the crackers. Place a layer of crackers over the sauce. Repeat with remaining sauce. Cool to room temperature. Melt the chocolate chips. Stir well. Spread over the sauce. Chill thoroughly.
Lemonade Concentrate
2 cups sugar
1 1/4 cups water
2 1/2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice
In a medium size, heavy saucepan, bring sugar and water to boil. Boil gently about one minute. Cool completely. Add lemon juice. Cover and chill until serving time. Freeze if desired.
Reconstitute ratio: one to one syrup to water.
