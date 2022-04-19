As it gets harder to find ingredients in the grocery store, it’s getting easier to make my own. Some families can’t have a holiday feast without green bean casserole. You can’t have green bean casserole without French fried onions. Homemade is very inexpensive and infinitely more delicious. I re-crisped the leftovers in a 250 degree oven and ate most of them with a sandwich. I’m told they’re delicious atop hamburgers and covered with melted cheese.
You can make Miss Dottie’s vegetable chili completely vegetarian by sauteing the vegetables in oil or simply vegetables using bacon drippings. Either way, it’s delicious. Considering the current shortage of some ingredients, you have several choices in the beans and tomatoes called for in this recipe.
My friend, Gena — she’s Thurgood’s human — loves to create food from old, very old recipes. Today’s version of pound cake is from the 1690s. While it is heavy, and dense in texture, it is quite tasty. Gena bought ingredients as near to what her research indicated were close to the originals. Wonder when our forecooks figured vanilla extract, baking powder, soda and salt would improve desserts?
I rarely make or eat carrot cake, although I have two very good recipes. And, I only like cream cheese icing in small amounts. I ate two slices of this cake slathered in frosting before it got cold.
French Fried Onions
1 pound sweet onions
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons pepper
Oil for frying
Cut onions in half pole to pole. Slice thinly. Pour buttermilk into a large bowl. Separate onion slices and drop into buttermilk. Set aside up to thirty minutes. Put flour, salt and pepper into a 9x13 baking dish, or the equivalent. Place a rack over a baking sheet. Scatter onions on the rack to drain slightly. Lay paper towels on another baking sheet. Set aside. Place a heavy Dutch oven over medium high heat. Bring oil to 375 degrees. Drop onions by batches into the flour mixture. Coat well; shake off excess flour, drop into hot oil. Cook, stirring carefully until golden. Place on towels to drain. Salt lightly, if desired. Repeat with remaining onions working in batches.
Vegetable Chili
Compliments of Dottie Kidd
1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans
1 tablespoon chili powder or 1 package chili mix
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 green bell pepper, diced
1/4 cup diced onion
1 tablespoon oil or bacon drippings
1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes or 1 can Rotel
1 small can whole kernel corn, optional
Add oil to a Dutch oven. Saute pepper and onions til tender. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes to one hour.
Carrot Cake with Icing
1 1/4 cups oil
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon salt
4 eggs
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/4 teaspoon cloves
2 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon soda
3 cups grated carrots
1 cup nuts, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour one 9x5x3 loaf pan and 8 muffin cups.
In a medium bowl, beat sugar, salt, eggs and oil until well blended. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, spices, baking powder and soda. Add egg mixture to dry ingredients. Stir only until well blended. Stir In carrots and nuts. Fill muffin tins scarcely 3/4 full first. Spread remaining mixture in the loaf pan. Bake loaf 45-50 minutes, muffins 20-25 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan 10 minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
Don’t be stingy with the Crisco and flour! These cakes stick like mischief! I over sprayed with Baker’s Joy.
For the Icing:
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1 stick butter, at room temperature
4 cups powered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add vanilla. In a medium bowl, whisk together powdered sugar and spices. Add to creamed mixture, one-half cup at a time, beating well after each addition. Spread on cooled cake. Or eat it with a spoon.
1690 Pound Cake
Compliments of Gena Lewis
1 1/4 pounds of all purpose flour
1 pound of sugar
1 pound of butter
1/4 pound currants
8 eggs
Cream butter. Beat with eggs and sugar. Stir in flour and currants.
No baking instructions were included. We baked in two 9x5x3 loaf pans about one hour at 350 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.