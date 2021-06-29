Any season is salad season, in my opinion. However, spring and summer offer more fresh homegrown ingredients. My scales groan after too much creamy ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard and all my other favorite dressings. Myself groans after about one serving of some oil and vinegar mixtures. Fresh Orange Vinaigrette is close to healthy.
Pesto is right pricey unless you grow your own basil. Pine nuts are also. I found a store-bought a while back. It was not edible. A very informed store clerk steered me to a refrigerated version that is affordable and delicious. You can even freeze the leftovers successfully.
The brioche is crumbly when you slice it, but so tasty. Let it cool completely and cut generous slices, for best results.
Cut Dottie Kidd's cake in generous slices to save yourself the trouble of slicing two pieces. Yes, it's that delicious. Put your scales in a dark closet.
Fresh Orange Vinaigrette
2 oranges, zested and juiced
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
1 garlic clove
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup oil
Put all ingredients into the blender. Process about 30 seconds. Chill. Shake well and serve over baby greens and pieces of fruit. Refrigerate leftovers.
Pesto Tomato and Cucumber Salad
1/2 cup Italian salad dressing
1/4 cup prepared pesto
3 large tomatoes, sliced and quartered
2-3 cucumbers, peeled, sliced and quartered
1 sweet Vidalia or red onion, very thinly sliced
Whisk together pesto and salad dressing. Toss dressing and vegetables gently until well coated. Serve over baby greens or as a side dish.
Bread Machine Brioche
3 eggs
1 stick butter, at room temperature
1/3 cup milk
3 tablespoons water
3/4 teaspoon salt
3 cups bread flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons yeast
Place all ingredients in the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer of your machine. Select dough setting. When it is finished, pour batter into a well greased 9x5x3 bread pan. Spray the surface with Pam. Let raise in a warm place until about doubled in size. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake until top is light golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Butterscotch Cake
Compliments of Dottie Kidd
1 box yellow cake mix
1 (3.4) ounce instant vanilla pudding mix
4 eggs
1 cup sour cream
2/3 cup oil
1 (11 ounce) bag butterscotch chips
1 cup chopped English walnuts
1 cup shredded coconut
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Generously spray a Bundt pan with Bakers Joy. Mix together cake mix, pudding mix, chips, nuts and coconut. Blend in eggs, sour cream, and oil. Mix well. It will be a very stiff batter. Therefore, you will spoon it into the prepared pan. Bake one hour. Cool in the pan 5-10 minutes. Remove to a wire rack and cool completely. Transfer to your cake plate. Cover.
For Dottie's Glaze:
1 jar caramel flavored ice cream topping. Mix with about 2/3 can eagle brand milk. Serve warm over each serving.
Cook's note: 2/3 can of eagle brand equals 7 1/3 ounces.
