I hope this column finds all of you well and enjoying responsible freedom. I look ridiculous in my red polka dot mask, but I’m going to wear it as long as necessary for me and for folks I come in contact with.
I’m also enjoying new recipes and recreating some old ones. I took some of the steps out of the Jambalaya, and saw no negative effects either in taste or texture. It’s a good dish and is open to changes you might want to make in the sausage or by adding shrimp.
I changed the store bought Cajun seasoning to home made. The store bought tasted like only salt and cayenne and way, way too much of both for my taste! I put that little can of salty fire in the trash and made my own!
My vegetarian friends gave the enchilada casserole a two thumbs up rating. There’s several changes available to make it your own. I “read up” on peppers before I used the poblano pepper. There are substitutions, but neither green bell peppers nor jalapenos is one of them.
I made several mistakes in the bagel bundles, but it doesn’t show in the picture, so try the recipe. They were delicious in spite of me, not because of me.
Jambalaya
2 tablespoons oil, butter or bacon drippings
1/2 pound smoked beef sausage or andouille, sliced in 1/2 inch pieces
1/2 pound uncooked chicken, cut into bite sized pieces
2 bay leaves
2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning blend of your choice
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped celery
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
2 cups chicken broth
3/4 cup rice, rinsed and drained
In a Dutch oven, heat oil; add sausage and chicken. Cook until meats are slightly brown.
Add bay leaves, seasonings and vegetables. Cook, stirring often until vegetables are tender. Stir in tomatoes, broth and rice. Bring mixture to boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until rice is done. Check occasionally and add additional broth if mixture is too thick. Remove bay leaves and serve.
Cajun seasoning blend
1 teaspoon white pepper, optional
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon cayenne, or to taste
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried thyme
Adjust amounts to suit your tastes.
In a small bowl, whisk until thoroughly combined. Cover tightly. Refrigerate.
Use as desired or as directed in your recipe.
Vegetable Enchiladas
2 tablespoons oil, butter or bacon drippings
1 cup chopped onion
3/4 cup chopped poblano pepper
3 large cloves garlic, crushed then minced,
1 yellow squash, halved, then sliced
1 zucchini, halved, then sliced
1 cup frozen or fresh corn kernels or frozen mixed vegetables
3-4 plum tomatoes, diced or 1 (15 ounce) can fire roasted diced tomatoes
1 (15-ounce) can bushes chili hot pinto beans
1 (15-ounce) can bushes chili hot black beans
Shredded cheddar cheese or shredded pepper jack cheese or both
8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
For garnish:
Sliced avocado, sliced scallions and/or sour cream
Spray a 9x13 baking dish with pam. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a Dutch oven, heat oil. Cook onion and poblano until soft. Add garlic. Cook a minute or so. Add squashes, corn, tomatoes and beans. Stir gently to combine. Heat through.
Layer half of the vegetables in the prepared pan. Layer four tortillas over vegetables. Cut to fit. Spread remaining vegetables over the tortillas. Layer four tortillas over vegetables. Top with cheese. Bake 30 minutes or until bubbly and cheese is golden.
Serve garnishes on the side.
Breakfast Bagel Bundles
1 pound thin crust pizza dough
5 eggs
Salt and pepper to taste
6 ounces diced ham or cooked and crumbled sausage
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
12 cups water
1 tablespoon honey
Everything bagel seasoning blend (Equal parts poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic powder, onion flakes and kosher salt) Mix well.
Line a baking sheet with parchment.
Cut pizza dough into eight equal “rolls” . Form into balls, cover and set aside to raise 20 minutes.
Scramble eggs as desired. Set aside to cool.
In a medium bowl, combine cooked eggs, meat, salt, pepper and cheese.
Flatten dough balls with the palm of your hand or a rolling pin. Place a rounded tablespoon full of the meat mixture on the dough. Bring up the edges to cover the filling. Pinch to seal. Place, seam side down, on the prepared pan. Cover and let rest 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 425degrees. Bring water to a rapid boil; add honey, stir. Reduce heat to a gentle boil. Drop four bundles into the water. Cook 30 seconds, turn and cook 30 seconds. Remove with a slotted spoon and return to the prepared pan. Sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning. Bake 25-30 minutes until puffed and golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.