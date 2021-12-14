I love, love, love eggnog. I’ve made my own several times over the years. Never been quite satisfied with the results.
When I couldn’t find my favorite, Mayfield, I decided I could make it faster than I could run to every store in town. Boy, have I learned a lot in only 30-plus years of practice. Follow the recipe, don’t get impatient, use very fresh ground nutmeg. The consistency is right. It’s just sweet enough. It’s evermore delicious! While you’re stirrin’ and listenin’ might as well make boiled custard too.
I made the lemon cream pie in both kinds of crust. Loved both. I was sorely tempted to use Extra Creamy Cool Whip in place of the real whipped cream. I did not, and beg of you to whip your own. It’s a great make ahead dessert.
In my opinion, the pasta shells were just a little too big for the chicken dish. Next time I’ll use ditalini. Creme Fraiche is little more than high dollar sour cream. I did not make my own, because I didn’t start in time. Plan ahead, buy good buttermilk such as Cruze Farm (Horn of Plenty Market, The Corner Market).
Eggnog
3 eggs
2 egg yolks
3/4 cup sugar
Pinch of salt
3 1/2 cups half and half
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1 1/2 cups whipping cream, divided
In a medium sized heavy sauce pan, whisk together eggs, yolks and sugar until very well blended. Add half and half and three quarters cup of whipping cream. Whisk together until well blended. Turn heat to medium; cook and stir until mixture is 165 degrees Fahrenheit. It’ll take a while. Turn on some Christmas carols. Remove from heat, add the remaining whipping cream, salt, vanilla and nutmeg. Strain the mixture through a very, very fine sieve or layers of cheese cloth. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and an additional sprinkle of nutmeg, if desired.
I replaced one tablespoon of the granulated sugar with a tablespoon of light brown sugar, packed.
Boiled Custard
1 quart whole milk
5 eggs
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In the top of a double boiler, heat milk. Do not boil. Do not let the bottom of the top pot touch the water. In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar, vanilla and eggs. Drizzle egg mixture into the hot milk, stirring constantly. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture coats the back of a spoon. (165-170 degrees). Cover and chill until serving.
Lemon Cream Pie
1 (8-9 inch) baked pastry or graham cracker crust
1 can eagle brand milk
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 cups whipping cream, whipped
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together condensed milk and lemon juice. With an electric mixer, whip cream and powered sugar until stiff. Fold lemon mixture into the whipped cream. Spoon into the prepared pie crust. Chill several hours.
Chicken with sauteed mushrooms and pasta
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon bacon drippings
16 ounces fresh mushrooms, quartered or sliced
1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion
Small garlic clove, crushed then minced, optional
2-3 cups chicken broth
2 cups shredded, cooked chicken
1/4 cup sour cream or creme fraiche
8 ounces pasta
In a large, heavy skillet, melt butter and bacon drippings. Sautee mushrooms and onion in the fat until the mushrooms are well browned and the onions are translucent. Add garlic, if using, broth and pasta. Cover and simmer until pasta is al dente. Stir in chicken and sour cream. Heat through. Serve with an extra dollop of sour cream, if desired.
Creme Fraiche
1 tablespoon whole butter milk
1 cup whipping cream
In a glass container, mix buttermilk and cream. Set aside at room temperature for 8-24 hours or until thickened. Cover and refrigerate 24 hours before using.
