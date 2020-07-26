Despite in-person worship being suspended at Alcoa First United Methodist Church, the congregation continues to reach out to the Springbrook Community.
In memory of Dennis Pershing and with the generosity of the Mr. P Fund, church volunteers and staff have been able to reach out to all four Alcoa City Schools. On Friday, July 17, breakfast was provided to the teachers and staff at Alcoa Elementary and Alcoa Middle. On Monday, July 20, and Tuesday, July 21, the mission continued as breakfast was provided to Alcoa Intermediate and Alcoa High teachers and staff members.
Ed Pershing is Dennis Pershing’s brother. He said this is the kind of project the Mr. P Fund was established to support. Dennis worked in the Alcoa City Schools for many years.
Alcoa FUMC’s mission will continue to impact its neighborhoods. Prayer and providing breakfasts are one way that can be accomplished, leaders said. Pastor is Todd Chancey.
