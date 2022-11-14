Today, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, it is projected that the 8 billionth person will be born. The population hit a whopping 7 billion people in the world in 2011. There were 6 billion people in 1999, 5 billion in 1987, 4 billion in 1974, 3 billion in 1960 and 2 billion in 1927. We hit 1 billion people in 1804.
This pertains to Maryville Junior High School in different ways, but one way is in the Advanced Placement Human Geography course. This course is a college level course during which freshmen students can delve into the ways humans have an impact on the environment and how the environment has an impact on humans.
Throughout the course, it shows ways in which population numbers can either have a detrimental impact on the environment or one that is positive. Also, this course follows and talks about news happening on a global, national, regional, state and local scale. But, the most important thing is population, which relates to the world hitting the 8th billionth person today.
During the AP class students on Monday and Tuesday (today) will be celebrating the birth of the 8 billionth person. This is an important step for humans and the world as a whole, proving that the world is more capable of sustaining life than we ever believed it to be. With the world’s population hitting this number, it causes a great need for humans to become innovative with technology and resources. Without people being careful and resourceful, our carrying capacity would be extremely limited.
So, make sure to be mindful of resources and continue to be innovative! Celebrate the world hitting the 8 billionth person. This is a huge deal and milestone for the human population
Amanda Burkhalter is a Maryville Jr. High school correspondent
