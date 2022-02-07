This past month, ninth grade students from Maryville Junior High participated in their first job fair. The students got to walk around different stations and learn about the various jobs and career paths that were available to them as they look towards their future.
There were many different fields represented from both the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors. Professionals from companies like Arconic, Blount Memorial, Denzo, Dandy Lions, New Hope and even the Air Force were on hand to meet and talk to students.
Understandably, many students had no idea what they wanted to do in the future (and most of us still don’t), but this experience definitely exposed students to an array of options, engaged them in conversations with experts in their field and encouraged students to start thinking about options.
Student Charlotte Croft said, “I really had no idea what I wanted to be later in life, but now it’s more clear than it ever was.” She, like lots of others, now has a better perspective on opportunities that are available in the future. As students walked around and saw things that spiked their interest, they got to have a face-to-face conversation about that field with someone currently working in that field.
Croft added, “It was a good opportunity for kids like me to learn about different fields we could go into and get more information from the people in those fields.”
She isn’t the only one who felt that way. Lots of other students found the fair to be very eye opening as well. Julia Jacobus and Ella Sikes were two such students. “I really enjoyed the job fair. It was really cool to get to see so many career opportunities that are in Maryville,” said Jacobus.
Sikes felt that, “The job fair was such a fun and eye opening experience. Most freshmen in high school have no idea what they want to do for the rest of their life; however, the job fair helped people like me, get ideas of what our focus area might be. It was great hearing from different businesses, because it gave us a real life example of what marketing, nursing, engineering, etc. looks like. At this age, it’s important to explore our options in life”, Sikes explained.
Overall, the timing of the fair was well planned as it occurred during the 10th grade registration period. This allowed students to see different paths that they could take in life and how it might affect them not just in their adult lives, but for the remainder of their high school career. Many students were heard commenting after the fair that they might register for ‘this’ class or ‘that’.
The job fair was a really great experience for the ninth graders of the Jr. High, and it clearly helped students open their eyes and the minds to how their talents and interests can align with future career paths.
