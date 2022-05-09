The countdown to the end of school is on. Students are counting the days until there will be no more homework, no more waking up early.
While there are only a few days left, the days are still so long. So to help students cope with the need to be done, but still focus on exams and end-of-year tests, the school has had some fun actives planned to help the days go by faster. This past Friday the junior high had a semi-formal. The students gathered at the high school gym and danced the night away with all of their friends. It was a nice way to take the stress away of finals coming up.
The whiffle ball tournament is still going on every Friday, so that’s a little something to have fun with during school. Another fun thing coming up in the next week is field day. Students will compete in fun, random activities for the purpose of just having fun. Also this week, the MJHS orchestra is having a concert at the Clayton Center, on Tuesday.
Ninth grade biology students will be dissecting a pig in the coming days to pair with their body systems unit. The eighth grade science class are partaking in a super fun activity to bring their forensic unit to an end. They have a CSI investigation going on. Eighth graders are taking all of the cool things they have learned over this unit to solve the crime of who stole the missing trophy. Of the many teachers seen every day walking the halls and teaching classes — one could be the criminal in this case. You will have to wait a find out; no one will know who did it till the eighth graders solve the case.
When looking back through this year in comparison to the years of masks and quarantining, I’d say MJHS has had a great come back to kicking off this new start of good school years to come.
Abigail Burkhalter is the student correspondent for Maryville Junior High.
