On Saturday, July 24, First Farragut United Methodist Church (FFUMC) will host a Mobile Pantry food giveaway. The event will take place at FFUMC, 12733 Kingston Pike, Farragut TN 37934.The church parking lot will be open at 8 a.m. on the 24th. Families and residents in need of help can pick-up reservation cards at FFUMC on Thursday, July 22, or Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cards will also be available on Saturday morning.
A semi-tractor trailer load of food will be distributed from 8:30 a.m. July 24 until all food has been handed out. School supplies, gently used children’s clothing and coats will also be given away. Any area residents in need of help are encouraged to attend. The Mobile Pantry distributes food purchased from Second Harvest Food Bank. Mobile Pantry is a shared ministry of First Farragut UMC and community volunteers.
