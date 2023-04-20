Amelia Myers (left) and Ellie Kalb react to the news that they and their classmates will receive gifts of a piggy bank and $5 to start their savings after completion of a financial training session by Bob Eberhardt at Townsend Elementary School.
Bob Eberhardt listens to a remark from a Townsend fifth grader during his finance discussion at the school last week.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Amelia Myers (left) and Ellie Kalb react to the news that they and their classmates will receive gifts of a piggy bank and $5 to start their savings after completion of a financial training session by Bob Eberhardt at Townsend Elementary School.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Townsend Elementary fifth graders get a lesson on personal finance management from Bob Eberhardt last week.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Townsend Elementary fifth grader Piper Nelson listens to personal finance management advice from Bob Eberhardt during a visit. The presentation was titled “Financial Basics for Fifth Graders.”
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Townsend Elementary fifth graders James Heaton (from left), Kelly Anne Blair and Lucas Houser listen to Bob Eberhardt’s presentation on personal finances.
While they may be a few years away from landing their first jobs, fifth graders at Townsend Elementary School got a valuable lesson on being good stewards of their money.
Bob Eberhardt, a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Francis of Assisi, Townsend, presented “Financial Basics for Fifth Graders” to Kim Satterfield’s class on April 13. Accompanying him was his wife, Debbie Eberhardt, president of the organization, and Sharon McKune, treasurer.
St. Vincent de Paul Society has developed a relationship with Townsend Elementary that dates back five or six years. They have provided both new shoes and school supplies on several occasions.
“We have been working behind the scenes and then challenged ourselves to be more effective,” Debbie said.
Bob is board chairman of Credit Union 1, an Illinois-based credit union, and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He and Debbie moved to Townsend six years ago.
“The concept of the program originated with members of St. Vincent de Paul discussing additional ways we can assist the school and community,” he said of this presentation. “This takes it beyond providing sneakers and school supplies to children. In discussions with Connie Roberts, school principal, she felt this was a great idea, since current curriculum doesn’t have such a program.”
Bob’s lesson focused on the financial basics such as saving money, the difference between debit and credit cards, basic budgeting, interest rates, credit scores and long-term investing.
Students were invited to participate in the discussion as they gave examples of expenses. They listed things like house and car payments, pet supplies, water and electric bills, and groceries. Bob also talked about saving for emergencies such as car repairs.
High interest on credit cards and payday loans were part of the presentation, too. Bob told the young students keeping a good credit score means paying bills on time.
At the end of the back-and-forth discussions, the visitors presented Satterfield with ceramic piggy banks for each student along with $5 to invest. The students were going to paint the piggy banks during art class. Bob told them he might visit them next year to see how their savings have grown.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.