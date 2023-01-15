As he sat tethered to life-saving medical equipment on Friday morning, 63-year-old Victor Hodge felt grateful to be alive.
It was a place very familiar to him. This Rockford resident and Blount County native spends two days a week with what has become his second family — the staff at Dialysis Clinic Inc. He must take dialysis twice each week, a process that takes close to four hours each time. The machine he is attached to filters out waste products and excess water from his blood and then returns it to his body, a job his own kidneys cannot do.
But this past week was a little different than most, for Hodge just reached a milestone not many have ever accomplished. This Army veteran, husband, father and grandfather has been on dialysis for 40 years, starting when he was only 22.
Hodge’s kidneys failed him at that early age following a heat stroke he had in the Army, in El Paso, Texas. It was 1978 when he entered the U.S. Army. He said he saw a sign that said “Uncle Sam wants you,” so he went inside the recruitment office and signed up.
He was discharged from the military in 1980 due to his medical issues and then later suffered from pneumonia. That was when he discovered he had complete kidney failure and would require dialysis to keep him alive, in 1983.
Hodge said problems with kidneys began before he had even reached his teens. He was frankly surprised that he was able to serve in the Army.
Many who are in the same predicament are placed on a waiting list for a kidney transplant, but Hodge said he chose not to do that. He opted for the dialysis treatment that in the beginning lasted six hours. He was going three times a week in those early days. Better technology has reduced that.
That he has come to know the staff at DCI is a given, seeing as this is the only dialysis clinic that has provided this life-saving procedure from the beginning.
“I have been with this clinic from Day One,” he said. “It was in Knoxville back then.”
Hodge said he has always lived his life following what God wanted him to do. That included joining the Army. He was only 17at the time. He suffered the heat stroke at the young age of 20.
After being placed on dialysis, Hodge said he had decided not to marry to avoid placing any burdens for his care on someone else. Then, at a chance meeting in Knoxville with a former girlfriend, his path got redirected.
He and his wife, Valeria, met when she was only 19 and in her first year in college. It was not the right time, Hodge said, as he had two small children that needed his attention.
But 25 years later, Hodge said he was at a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Knoxville when he looked up and saw Valeria in a vehicle next to his. He asked her where she was going, which was to her mother’s house. Hodge followed.
He said the two rekindled their relationship and married a few months later. She has two children and Hodge, six.
The couple has now been married for 18 years, Hodge said. Valeria works for the University of Tennessee. Combined, they have 21 grandchildren.
As he sits through his twice weekly dialysis treatments, Hodge said he watches television or naps. He has taken vacations over the years, finding dialysis clinics close by that he can visit.
“I have come a long way,” he said. “I have seen a lot of people come and go.”
Most patients aren’t able to survive 40 years on dialysis because the suffer from other life-threatening conditions instead of only kidney disease. Hodge has kept himself in good health, watches what he eats and drinks and follows doctors’ orders.
He admits he was scared at first. Now it’s his accepted routine. This dialysis patient now talks to others who come for treatment at the center to offer them words of encouragement and his life’s journey.
Janice Dykes has worked at DCI for 29 years and attended Alcoa High School with Hodge. She and the others on staff like Brandy Wyatt, Lisa Bolden, Tracey Kelley and Becky Coleman all said he is a brave, strong person who is there to lift up others in their times of need.
Wyatt said despite all that Hodge had been through, he never complains. He even helped one of these staffers quit smoking.
Nephrologist Dr. Ross Nesbit was on hand as DCI congratulated Hodge for this 40-year milestone. The doctor told Hodge that he has been on dialysis for longer than Nesbit’s been alive.
A newspaper article appeared on Jan. 10, 2013 in The Daily Times when Hodge reached the 30-year mark for being on dialysis. He said at that time he would be calling in 10 years. And that call came, from Valeria last week.
The longest time a person has been on dialysis is 50 years, Hodge said doctors have told him. That’s his goal now, after reaching 40. He broke a hip about six years ago but he fully recovered and said his overall health is good.
“I know how tough this is,” Hodge said. “But you can beat it. You can have a good life. I have been blessed. You just have to have faith.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.