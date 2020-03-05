Mood Swing Band will be playing ballroom music from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 for the Everett Senior Dancers at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. All dancers are invited to attend. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for others attending. Refreshments will be served.
On Wednesdays, from 1-2 p.m., free ballroom lessons are given followed by practice to recorded music. On Fridays, from 1-2 p.m., free lessons for beginners are taught for those that are interested in learning the dance. Both classes are taught by volunteer instructors which are members of the Everett Senior Center Dancers.
