Mood Swing Band will be playing the music for the ballroom dance hosted by the Everett Senior Center Dancers from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for others attending. All local dancers are invited to attend.
Free ballroom dance lessons are offered each Wednesday afternoon 1-2 p.m. and a practice dance to recorded music follows. Classes are taught by volunteer members of the dance group. Those interested in learning ballroom dance are welcome to attend.
