Good Neighbors of Blount County presents the return of the Moonlight Mile on the Maryville College Campus on Saturday, Sept. 25. Participants will gather at the McArthur Pavilion, located at 825 Morningside Lane, Maryville. Everyone is asked to bring flashlights;neon necklaces and bracelets will be available as runners and walkers prepare to run the one-mile course in the dark.
Games and family fun will begin at 7:30 p.m. The race will start at 9 p.m., with the awards ceremony to follow.
Registration is $25 plus fees through 9/21 and $35 plus fees thereafter. Race-day registrations permitted, and a virtual race option is available.
Refreshments provided, along with a 16-ounce. steel cup filled to the brim with candy.
