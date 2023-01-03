More recipes from the recent Daily Times cookie competition are coming your way.
We thank every one who entered the competition and encourage you to keep trying cookie recipes in anticipation of the next one. We who enjoyed the planning, and especially the judging, will practice better organization for the next one. Since I am not an official employee of the paper, I can use my position as one of their readers to brag about ‘em. The Daily Times staff were generous with their advertising and with the prizes. As our hometown newspaper for decades, they are always on the side of the readers. We thank them for all they did to make the competition a success. More recipes next time and Happy New Year!
Gluten-Free Molasses Cookies
Compliments of Bryan Justice
2 ¼ cups gluten-free flour (Bryan suggests 50-50 blend of rice and almond flour)
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon baking soda
2 teaspoons xanthan gum
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon ginger
½ teaspoon cloves, optional
In a large bowl, whisk together, set aside
Mix in another bowl:
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1 egg
¾ cup shortening (Bryan suggests 50-50 blend of lard and butter)
¼ cup molasses
Stir until well blended. Add dry ingredients and stir well. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes or so. Dough will be easier to handle. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook’s note: line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Form chilled dough into balls a bit bigger than walnuts. Place granulated sugar in a bowl. Roll balls of dough in the sugar. Place balls of dough onto the prepared cookie sheet. Bake 12-15 minutes.
Bryan says you can make these cookies non-gluten free. Use all-purpose flour, omit xanthan gum and reduce baking soda to 2 teaspoons.
Gluten-Free Thumbprint Cookies with Chocolate Ganache
Compliments Bonnie Baker
For the dough:
1 stick butter, at room temperature
½ cup powdered sugar
1 egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
1 ¼ cup gluten-free flour, commercial or blend of 50-50 rice and almond flour
½ teaspoon xanthan gum if not using a commercial blend
¼ cup granulated sugar for coating
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cook’s note: Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper
Cream butter; add remaining ingredients except the granulated sugar. Mix only until well combined. Form dough into balls, roll in sugar; place on a cookie sheet and make an indention in the center with your thumb. Fill indention with jelly; bake 10-12 minutes. Bonnie suggests warming the jelly to make it easier to work with. Bonnie says if you choose the ganache filling, bake the cookies, unfilled. Grate 2 ounces of bittersweet of semi sweet baker’s chocolate into a bowl. Heat 2 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream until gently steaming; pour over grated chocolate; mix well. Spoon into baked cookies. Cool. Reminder: This recipe does not call for baking powder nor soda.
Razz-ma-Tazz Bars
Compliments of Joan Jamison
1 stick butter
2 cups Nestles premier white chocolate chips, divided
2 large eggs
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 cup all purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon almond extract
½ cup seedless raspberry jam
¼ cup toasted sliced almonds
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and sugar a 9x9-inch baking pan. Melt butter in medium size microwave safe bowl on high for one minute. Stir. Add one cup morsels; let stand. Do not stir. In a large mixer bowl, beat eggs until foamy. Add sugar, beat until light lemon colored. Stir in butter-morsel mixture. Add flour, salt and almond extract. Mix at low speed until combined. Spread two-thirds of the batter in the prepared baking pan. Bake 15-17 minutes or until lightly golden around the edges. Remove from oven to wire rack. In a small microwave safe bowl, heat jam 30 seconds; stir. Spread jam over warm crust. Stir remaining morsels into remaining batter. Drop spoonfuls of batter over jam. Sprinkle with almonds. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until edges are brown. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into bars.
No-Bake Cookies
Compliments of Ann Edmonds
2 cups sugar
4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
Whisk together
Add:
1 stick butter
½ cup milk
Heat to boil. Boil five minutes.
Add 1 teaspoon vanilla and beat two minutes.
In a separate bowl
Add:
3 cups oats
½ cup peanut butter
Pour hot mixture over oats and peanut butter. Stir until peanut butter is melted. Drop by tablespoons onto waxed paper. Cool until firm.
Lemon Cream Cheese Cookies
Compliments of Darlene and Jim McNeece
2/3 cup sugar
4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1 stick butter, at room temperature
1 egg
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 ½ cup all purpose flour
1 teaspoon cornstarch
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
For the glaze:
½ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon milk
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Whisk together until smooth. Set aside.
In a bowl, cream butter, sugar and cream cheese. Add egg, lemon juice and zest. Beat until smooth. Whisk together flour, soda, salt and cornstarch. Stir into creamed mixture. The McNeeces remind us the dough will be sticky. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate 30-45 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Roll 1 ½ tablespoons of chilled dough into a ball. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake 9-11 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack. Cook’s note: Fill zip top sandwich bag with glaze. Cut a tiny hole in one corner. Drizzle cookies whilst still on the cooling rack. Good McNeece advice: Place paper towels or a sheet pan under the rack before drizzling with glaze.
McNeece notes: One large lemon is enough for zest and juice. They use all the zest in the cookies or reserve some for the tops after glazing. They double the powdered sugar and add milk and lemon juice to make frosting consistency if they frost the whole cookie top, then omit the zip top bag simply frost the top and spread with a knife.
And finally, the dough stores, tightly wrapped in the refrigerator up to four days. Can freeze the dough. Thaw enough to be able to form into balls.
