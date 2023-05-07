Ruthie Patrick and Deb Duda’s kitchen redo was to include new countertops, so granite was a top choice.
That was until they teamed up with local craftsman and furniture maker Clif Goodgame who provided another option. He said at their first meeting he was already talking about taking out a window to give the kitchen better flow. That’s also when he presented them with the option of using old barn wood in their 1940s kitchen.
It wasn’t long before Goodgame, who has a wood shop/paint shop in Maryville, was taking this couple to see some friends of his who are also in the wood business. Brad and Beverly Wilson own Southern Barnwood and Salvage in Loudon. Those who’ve seen the TV series “Barnwood Builders” know what the Wilsons do. They take down old barns and then sell the beams to people who want to preserve that history that’s rapidly disappearing across the country.
So Patrick and Duda did a 180 on what they first thought they wanted. No granite was going into their house.
“We bought some wood from Brad and Beverly back in early November,” Patrick said. “It’s at least 100 years old and came from a barn they tore down next to Pellissippi State. Then we started working with our local craftsman.”
The barn stood on that Blount County property off Highway 321 for at least 100 years, said Beverly. She said it started out as a cantilever barn, but it was then added onto over the years. The roof had started to collapse, she said, so the owners decided it needed to go.
That’s were the Wilsons stepped in. Beverly said Brad does the dismantling himself, by hand.
Goodgame then took the seven or eight purchased beams for Patrick and Duda to another guy who owns a sawmill in the area. After being milled it was taken to Goodgame’s shop to dry out for six weeks.
“Then it was cut, trimmed and assembled and turned into three different components,” Patrick said. Those include a snack bar, island and countertops. Heart pine was used in the construction of the countertops. Exterior pieces of the beams became the snack bar, she said. Epoxy was applied so the 100-year-old marks in the wood could still be seen,” she explained.
The island measures 7-feet-by-4-feet. Imperfections in the wood were left as well, with more epoxy being applied. Edges remain rough.
Homeowners Patrick and Duda invested their time into the project as well. They did most of the sanding and applying of the epoxy. They also picked out a food grade stain and applied it. They looked at 15 different ones before making their selection.
“We did a lot of that work with Clif’s help at his place,” Patrick said.
But soon after getting everything in place in the kitchen, Duda and Patrick discovered beetles were coming out of the wood. Exterminators told them they would have to remove all of the epoxy and stain. But Duda said they did further research and found another way — a company that would heat the kitchen so the wood reached an internal temperature of 120 degrees, which would kill the unwanted pests.
“For five days the kitchen baked,” Duda said. It worked.
Other projects have been completed on this house that Patrick and Duda have been living in since 2015; they have now purchased it. These two are custodial guardians of two teenagers and they want their new family members to have a place to always come home to.
Patrick said it is Goodgame who is the visionary on this project, which she says is an art project, not a remodel.
She reached out wanting to share the journey with others. “It’s the story of how a 100-year-old barn can become something beautiful again with some creativity and the respect of history instead of destroying it,” she said.
Goodgame agrees. He left the tech world a few years ago to build furniture full time. He keeps busy, moving from one project to the next.
“It just kills me every time one of those old oak trees gets dropped and they get turned into firewood,” he said. “Everything that is made now is disposable furniture and not made here. To take an oak tree that’s been growing for 100 years and then turning that back into something — that to me seems like a great use of our resources.”
Beverly also sees the value in preserving what’s already here. Brad has taken down more than 40 old buildings with the help of their two sons. They sell the beams but also tin and other materials they can salvage. They tag each beam so they know which barn it came from.
“We’ve gone all over, from Florida to Virginia, Alabama and Georgia,” Beverly said. “This is saving part of history. We love that.”
Duda said she is a frequent biker and drives by old dilapidated barns all the time. “It makes you wonder what can be done with that one and who are the caretakers.”
Not all of the wood that was purchased by this couple was used in the making of the three main kitchen components. Some of the leftovers are now used as art on the wall.
Goodgame has done similar projects to this one, all over the area. He once did a man cave that featured barn wood. He not only sees what it became, but also what it used to be.
“These things have history to them,”he said.”Somebody danced in them and played music in them and milked cows in them.”
