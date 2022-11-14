The weather wasn’t perfect, but runners showed up in Townsend Saturday morning, Nov. 12, anyway to exercise and support local nonprofits.
It was the fourth annual Little River Run 5K, hosted by Keep Blount Beautiful. According to Brittney Whipple, KBB executive director, 190 runners signed up. She said it’s a family affair that saw a vast number of both young and older runners. “Our youngest runner was 8 and our oldest was 81,” she reported. “We even had participants pushing strollers.”
Runners and walkers gathered at the Townsend Abbey for the start. That was also the finishing location, where participants enjoyed food, drinks and the awarding of prizes. This event serves as the annual fundraiser for both Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association. It is the only 5k that KBB hosts.
“The Little River Run 5K is a joint effort through which both organizations encourage participants to engage their community, enjoy the beauty of Blount County and help spread the message of environmental stewardship,” explained Whipple. She said all proceeds from the race will go to support the many free events and programs offered by KBB and LRWA.
Each year, participation has increased. The first year, 2019, there were 113 registrants, the executive director said.
KBB works on litter prevention by holding community litter cleanup days throughout the year. Recycling days are held on a regular basis as well, the most recent held at First Baptist Church a few weeks ago. Whipple and her staff and volunteers plant trees in the community and provide programming within local schools on being stewards of the environment.
This nonprofit, which is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful, also oversees the local Adopt-a-Mile program.
It is the mission of LRWA to protect, preserve and enhance Little River and its tributaries through education and conservation. Lydia Turpin serves as program director and outreach.
Along with LRWA, KBB also teamed up with Townsend Abbey and the Knoxville Track Club, which provided the chipped timing. Sponsors included Peaceful Side Social, Little River Trading Company, The Casual Pint in Maryville, Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, The Lily Barn, River Rat, Big Meadow Campground, Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson, TLC Scapes, Treats of the Smokies, Vienna Coffee, Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union, Volunteer Auto Group and Kizer and Black Attorneys.
KBB has formed several partnerships in the community to help maintain this area’s beauty. It will be working with Tuckaleechee Garden Club soon for an invasive plant removal at the Townsend River Walk and Arboretum. That will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3. Volunteers are needed, Whipple said.
In addition, KBB will team up with Save Our Smokies and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 18 for a cleanup in Happy Valley.
Whipple said KBB relies heavily on volunteers to complete these workdays. The website, KeepBlountBeautiful.org, lists opportunities to serve.
“We appreciate all of our sponsors, partners, volunteers and everyone who comes out to run at this event to support our organizations and make this event possible,” she said. “We look forward to the 5th annual event next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.