Project Hope, a program for middle school students that has resulted in 40 students becoming gardeners, volunteers and better financial planners, was recognized and celebrated last week.
Founder Logan Hill held an appreciation program for students and supporters at the Blount County Public Library. After five years, 40 students have opened financial accounts and are successfully managing their funds. Ten of those students, Hill said, have acquired Arconic stock and, thus, have ownership in the company.
This season the students also grew over 1,000 pounds of fruit and vegetables and distributed the produce to more than 50 senior citizens in the community. The students now maintain four raised-bed gardens in the community. At this rate, fundraising efforts will result in being able to build a greenhouse which will allow the program to establish a growing season much earlier, resulting in a larger harvest season.
Blount Mayor Ed Mitchell proclaimed Nov. 2, 2022 as Project Hope Student Day. Mitchell stated that he was very impressed with what the students are doing in the Blount County community. He spoke about how Hill had a dream to inspire the students through STEM and he went the extra mile to make it happen. He expressed how he wished more adults would follow Hill’s lead and inspire students to learn more about gardening. He presented Hill with the proclamation and chuckled to the students “now you can have this day off from school.”
Nancy Nielson and Laura Harrill introduced the Project Hope students. Colette Brown, an eighth grader at Alcoa Middle School, stated that this is her first year with Project Hope. Initially, she didn’t expect to learn much. She stated that she grew up on a farm, and thought the program was all about gardening, which she did a lot of at home. She also learned about financial literacy and saving money. She said she didn’t have a savings account that first day, but now she has money that’s steadily growing in the account.
If you don’t have classes with people or live near them, you don’t really get a chance to become friends with them, Brown said. Project Hope provided that opportunity. She wants to participate in it in the coming years.
Denise Mocada is a seventh grader at Alcoa Middle School. She talked about how shy she was when she came to Project Hope. She said it helped her build relationships and make friends. She did not think she would enjoy gardening but she soon realized how much fun it is to dig in dirt and plant fruit and vegetable seeds in the garden. She said they worked as teams and gathered the items and took them to the senior citizens of the community and that she will be excited to come back next year.
Hill recognized the volunteers. Bob Hayne taught the students about spacing and planting the garden. John DiDego created the fence and poles to tie and hold the tomatoes up and spent countless hours working with the students in the garden.
Nancy Neilson taught them about planting and composting. Ella Ellingson held classes in the gazebo for students to learn what they were about to plant. Rose Marie Cirina taught the students how to make pizza out of the produce they harvested and made many different dishes and desserts for the students from their harvests. Sharon “Sissy” Ferguson weeded and planted and made the students laugh while working. Caroline Tate, program coordinator for Alcoa Middle School, took photographs of the activities and wrote articles for the Daily Times.
Ferguson has been volunteering with this program for five years and said that she tries to connect with the students by observing the parts of the program that they like. She said that she loves the experience and has learned many things from the master gardeners, but most of all, she realizes if you give your time, the students will too. She also stated that interacting with the students was a lot of fun and invigorated her.
Tate has been a participant with this program for five years. She said she observes the students’ hard work in the program and notices that it carries over into the classroom.
Hill gave appreciation certificates to the supporters, along with a thank-you card made by the students. Commissioner Tanya Martin was there to accept the City of Alcoa’s recognition certificate. Hill gave a certificate of appreciation to Manny Leite, Blount County Library director. Howard Kerr was recognized for allowing the students to attend his bee farm.
