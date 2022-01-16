The start of a new year for many is about setting goals, getting started on that do-it-yourself project or learning a valuable skill.
Maybe finally working on a family history project is at the top of the list.
Wil Davenport, founder of More Than Memories, said he can certainly help with that. This personal history specialist is offering his services in a series of free work sessions at the Blount County Public Library.
The first one, set for Jan. 29 is called Your Family Stories: A precious gift to give your family.
Davenport is taking appointments for that day, from 2-5 p.m., for those who want to produce a video to be shared with family.
He will interview one or more people during the 20-minute appointment and then hand over the raw video to be shared with loved ones.
This is an opportunity for people to share and record for their families right now and for posterity, Davenport explained. Once a person signs up for this Jan. 29 event, Davenport said he will follow up and help participants focus in on what they want to present.
“At the end of that time, I am going to give them the raw footage, just give it to them,” he said. “There will be no editing. I am going to give them something they can enjoy as is.”
He said some might wonder how they will be able to fill a 20-minute slot of time. Davenport said if someone has trouble, he is there to help them by serving as an interviewer asking questions.
“They just need to show up with a desire to share their story and I will help them get there,” Davenport said.
Anyone, no matter how old or young, can participate. Davenport said one huge thing COVID has taught us is how fragile life is and no one knows the amount of time he or she has left. “This project is just one way of loving our family now and in the future,” he said.
Taming the beast
The second session being offered by Davenport is “Taming the Beast: Organizing and Enjoying Your Print and Digital Photos. This one will be held Feb. 1, also at the Blount County Public Library, from 6:30-8 p.m.
There are those who have tons of boxes of printed photographs and no real set plan to sort and organize them, Davenport knows. After filling up photo albums and wall picture frames, there are still others in boxes under the bed or stored in closets or basements.
Or, maybe you have thousands of digital photos on your phone or other device and aren’t quite sure what to do with them now.
This session, Davenport said, is designed to give participants the strategies needed to sort and organize both print and digital prints. Davenport will explain the useful computer and phone apps to help in the process.
“The biggest obstacle I face with customers is that feeling of being overwhelmed,” Davenport said. “It requires work but I am prepared to offer people a plan that will help them get it done.”
There is even technology that will help you find a specific photo among the thousands stored on a phone. Apps to help put images into albums is also something Davenport will share.
“It is taming the beast because that is what it feels like,” Davenport said.
Bringing photos back to life
The remaining two workshops will be held on Zoom. The first, Bring Your Photos Back to Life: Photo Editing 101, will be offered March 1. This session will go over ways to crop, straighten, remove scratch marks and tears from photos and also how to bring color back to photos that have faded.
This is a hands-on interactive workshop with space limited to 12. Davenport will be demonstrating using a PC and Android cellphone.
More Than Memories is a business Davenport started on his own back in 2015. Since then, he’s worked with close to 200 clients and has more than 50 five-star reviews. One came from Tim Petree who produces sporting events through his business, Be Media Savvy. He said Davenport’s skills are “perfectly aligned with his chosen craft of personal historian and family storyteller.”
The basics of v ideo editing
Davenport describes this final session as the basics of video editing. Davenport will share the techniques and tools needed to produce some simple videos. This session will be held on Zoom on April 5, from 6:30-8 p.m. Participants will get the opportunity to practice things like trimming out unwanted footage, adding transitions between clips, adding titles to videos, creating a video slideshow and more. Space is limited to 12.
“One of the pieces of my business is helping people create video slideshows for a variety of occasions,” Davenport said. “Not just still photos but also video, and poetry and songs. It can be a celebration of an anniversary or any special occasion.”
He’s been taking other people’s home movies, slides, 8mm film, printed photos and more and professionally digitizing them for years. He said it’s all about preserving and enhancing those precious memories.
“My focus is to help families and businesses celebrate,” This entrepreneur said. “I do that by doing a few things. I take old media like slides, photos and home movies, along with cassettes and records —all those forms of media — and then I digitize them. I always work to give them something better than what they started with.”
