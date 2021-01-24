Tales from the Appalachian Trail are often padded with blisters, broken bones, bad luck, bad decisions or all of the above.
For Troy Galyon, 25, there were some blisters to deal with as he thru-hiked the 2,190 miles of the AT that snakes through 14 states, from Georgia to Maine. The 2013 graduate of Maryville High School and 2017 graduate of the University of Tennessee was victorious in his quest to complete the challenge, back in 2017.
He had set a goal of completing the grueling task in only 100 days; it ended up being 107. That means he averaged 20.5 miles per day.
He embarked on the journey the day after graduating college.
Like most everyone else, Galyon had his own personal reason for wanting to wage this battle. His dad, Danny Galyon, had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer the year prior. Galyon saw this as an opportunity to share his dad’s story, raise money for cancer research and mirror the fight he’d seen in his dad.
Out on the trail where Galyon lost 30 pounds and struggled as days alone took their toll, he made time each day to write in his journal. How many miles he hiked that day, temperature readings, wildlife observed and personal thoughts on what life was like being stripped down to just the outdoors and his ability to put one foot in front of the other day after day after day.
To accomplish this amazing feat is no walk in the park, especially for someone who had never backpacked before. But, Galyon wasn’t deterred. Maybe not knowing the full toll it would take was a good thing, Galyon has surmised, looking back.
One of the best days
On Aug. 29, 2017, Galyon had the answer to would he be strong enough? That’s the day he ascended Mt. Katahdin, the ending point of the AT. Fewer than 25% of those who start out actually complete the entire length of the AT.
This avid runner and Blount County native shared his story in The Daily Times before he left, while on the trail and again after he arrived home. But he also wanted to reach beyond his hometown, friends and family to reach others who just might need a dose of what Galyon could offer: hope.
Writing a book, he thought, would be the best route.
Galyon began writing his personal account back in 2018. His father passed away in December 2017. This conqueror of the AT lived in London for six months in 2018, serving as program assistant for a study abroad program. He came home to Maryville and with the help of his grandfather, renovated and then flipped a house.
“People were talking to me about writing my story before I even did the hike,” Galyon said. “I think everybody who hikes the trail is told ‘You should write a book.’ There are a lot of books out there about people hiking.”
His book, “The Trail Provides” is now complete, and preorders are being taken at Publishizer.com, a book crowdfunding platform that matches up authors with publishers. If Galyon is able to get more than 500 preorders, it will be pitched to more than 100 publishers, Galyon said. He was almost halfway there on Jan. 18 and has until Feb. 12 to reach the goal.
Readers will learn how Galyon earned his trail name, “Pretty Boy.” It was a random AT hiker who called him that, believing Galyon would be one of the ones to fail. Each hiker on the trail earns their nickname, Galyon said. “Most of the names are based on things you do wrong,” he said.
Where there is a need ...
The name for the book came easy. Galyon said “the trail provides” is a saying you hear hundreds of times as you click off the miles.
“The trail provides when you are in need,” he said. “Someone will be at a crossroads with food when you are hungry. There to pick you up when you need a ride. This experience provided hope for me and my dad.”
There were those who questioned this hiker’s decision to embark on the journey of a lifetime as his father was fighting for his life. Galyon said he and his dad had that conversation more than once, and Danny Galyon wholeheartedly encouraged his son to go. They would keep in touch over the 107 days; Galyon even surprised his dad by coming off the trail briefly to celebrate his birthday.
“Looking back and in the moment I still think it was the right thing to do,” Galyon said. “I remember thinking I would quit my hike when he quit fighting cancer. He never did and I never did.”
Because he kept in shape by running, Galyon said he was pretty sure he could meet the physical challenge of 2,190 miles of varying terrain. What he discovered is the mental part can derail the best of plans. As someone who seeks social interactions, Galyon said those days alone drug him down; he did hike with others he met along the way but was solo at least 50% of the time.
“I don’t know how to prepare for the mental part,” he confessed. “Maybe you just need to do experience something that is horrible every day.”
The physical part included wearing out five pairs of shoes.
This victorious hiker knows there are other AT books out there that offer tips on how to tackle the beast of a trail, what to do and not, where to get a hot meal off the trail, etc. But Galyon’s book goes beyond those nuggets of good information and looks beyond. It is the chance meeting of strangers along the trail who are now best friends that Galyon talks about. There is beauty among the muck. Add to that how his relationship with his dad was made stronger as the two waged their own separate battles hundreds of miles apart.
Separated, yet together
“The literal blood, sweat and tears we both shed throughout my 2,200-mile trek and his daily battle with cancer has given me insights into the joy people can bring into our lives and the agony left by their absence,” Galyon wrote in his synopsis of the book. “Not only can I explain the experience of completing a daunting, months-long hike, but I am also able to share what it is like to undertake such a task solely to honor someone else.”
The book he said, will serve as a guide to illustrate to people struggling with cancer there is hope. Galyon shared his dad’s story as he passed through each state. In the end, he also raised $7,000 for cancer research.
Life moves forward for this 25-year-old. He got married just days ago. He and wife, Sarah, live in Maryville. She has two young children, Abel and Ezra. Galyon has been hired by Maryville City Schools as a second grade teaching assistant at Sam Houston Elementary.
Since he came home victorious over the AT, Galyon has hiked with others he met on the trial. Some of them hiked the Continental Divide trail together. Trail running is what this hiker remains passionate about.
His book, he said, should be a good read for those anticipating their own AT hike. Galyon can certainly offer suggestions on do’s and don’ts. Those who have been affected by a cancer diagnosis will likely find a message, too.
“My main theme is the relationships and people we have around us,” he said. “They make our journey easier.”
