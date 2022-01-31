The Morning Cup Toastmasters Club of Maryville recently competed in the International Speech Contest and Table Topics Speech Contest. Donnell King came in first place, followed by Tonia Latham in second and Catherine McConkey in third in this club level competition.
In Table Topics Speech contest the club level winners were McConkey in first place, Lathan in second and Charmaine Lingard in third.
The first and second place winners for both contests will now advance to the Area 21 contest to be held on Feb. 12.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills. There are more than 300,000 members in 149 countries with more than 15,88 clubs. Since 1924, this organization has helped people of diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers and leaders.
The Morning Cup Toastmasters Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St., Maryville.
