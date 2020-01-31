Those who’ve experienced the Soul of Motown show in Pigeon Forge have seen and heard Dre Hilton, but he’s on the road sharing his own passion for music with a stop in Maryville.
Hilton, 34, is a native of St. Louis who grew up the son of a pastor.
He said his early introduction to music were heavy doses of gospel and also jazz. But a few years ago, this musician who sings, plays the drums and piano, moved to Pigeon Forge to be part of the Soul of Motown.
It was a gig that lasted six nights a week for seven years. That’s how he fell in love with the music of an older generation.
This year, however, Soul of Motown accepted a residency in Las Vegas, something Hilton said he wasn’t interested in doing. He had been with the show for seven years. He said he gained a lot of knowledge and experience through his performances with the popular show.
“I chose to stay here in Tennessee to promote my vision with my show,” he explained. He started this journey of a solo performance back in the fall of 2019.
His job is now to perform the great oldies from the 1950s and ‘60s, he said. That includes anything from Elvis Presley to James Brown and Chuck Berry. He said his show in Maryville, which will be on Feb. 8, will include some oldies favorites, along with more recent stuff. He plans to delve into the ‘70s disco era, he said.
His favorite Motown singer is Stevie Wonder, so expect some of his hits.
Hilton said he has his own unique sound as he performs some of the greatest songs ever written.
His entertainment style resembles that of James Brown.
It will be a track show, meaning there are no live instruments.
The show will take place on Feb. 8 at Alcoa Maryville Church of God, which is where Hilton attends church. The church’s leadership is certainly familiar with Hilton and his music; they asked him if he would consider performing on that Saturday night and he seized the opportunity.
Giving a helping hand
“I have a great support system there,” Hiltons said of his fellow churchgoers. The church is allowing him to use the venue free of charge.
In addition to music, the evening will include a dinner, prepared by a talented chef in the congregation. The menu will include roasted chicken, green beans, red potatoes, salad, rolls and strawberry shortcake. Cost to attend is $30 for the entire dinner and show or $16 for the show only.
While his performances in Pigeon Forge take up much of his time, Hilton said he manages to squeeze in some on-the-road performances.
He travels to nearby towns like Dalton, Georgia, Chattanooga and Murfreesboro. At his Maryville show, one of the other Souls of Motown performers will be joining him, along with an Elvis impersonator and a comedian. Another member of Soul of Motown has agreed to come perform as well.
“It will be a nice variety,” this performer said.
Last year, Hilton performed at the Knoxville Museum of Art to a sold-out audience.
Hilton moved to Pigeon Forge in 2013 to become part of Soul of Motown, which performs at the Grand Majestic Theater.
He said he’s just now getting to discover the beauty of East Tennessee, including Blount County. There is a lot less traffic and the pace of life seems to slow down here, he said, adding Blount County is now on his list of places to potentially settle.
He is overjoyed at being able to bring his high-energy show to this community. He’s been visiting area churches to spread the word about the Feb. 8 show.
“I know there is a nice audience out there for this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.