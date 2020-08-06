MORRISTOWN — The Rose Center Board of Directors announces the cancellation of this year’s Mountain Makins Festival, due to the current COVID-19 health crisis.
“After much discussion we reached the conclusion that we simply couldn’t keep our festival volunteers, visitors, artists and other participants safe,” said Board Chair Kaye Schwalb.
This would have been the 45th annual festival, Rose Center’s original, and still its largest, fundraiser. Over the past 44 years, more than 1000 crafts makers from several states and hundreds of musicians and dancers, have participated in the fall event. The award-winning festival draws visitors from around the Southeast.
“The cancellation is not only a significant loss for Rose Center, but also for the makers and other vendors who depend on festivals and events for their livelihood. We are looking for ways to promote these artists to help make up for their loss,” commented Executive Director Beccy Hamm.
Rose Center gratefully acknowledges the special COVID-19 relief grants it has received from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Humanities Tennessee and the East Tennessee Foundation.
Rose Center, located at 442 W. Second North St. in Morristown, is currently open by appointment. Information on rentals, classes, programs and events is available at www.rosecenter.org. Staff may be contacted at 423-581-4330.
