It’s a familiar story in this part of the country — outsider comes for a visit only to vow to live here some day.
That was Karen Rowe Paulin’s story. She said she visited Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a 9-year-old and other times over the years, including her honeymoon, in 1977. She lived in Indiana at the time.
“Of course we had to stay in Indiana where our family was and our jobs,” she said. But, then the opportunity arrived and Karen and husband, Daniel, retired. They had a decision to make.
“We decided ‘what the heck, let’s just move and see how it goes,’” she said.
They did, in 2010, selecting a home on the Blount-Sevier county line. It wasn’t long before both of them began volunteering in the national park.
Initially, Karen was a volunteer with the backcountry office at Sugarlands Visitor Center. She found out soon after, however, that a volunteer had just quit at Little Greenbrier School; she jumped at the opportunity to help with the interpretive program there. That was back in 2011.
Little Greenbrier School is a one-story wooden structure located in the national park in the Metcalf Bottoms area and served as both a school and church. It was built in 1882 and closed permanently in 1936. Those who make the short hike can go inside and take a seat at the wooden desks and see the blackboard in front of the classroom where the children of these mountains were educated.
It is on the National Register of Historic Places.
This wasn’t Karen Paulin’s first encounter with Little Greenbrier School.
“That was one of the first places we found when we started exploring back in the late ’70s and ’80s,” she said. “We hiked back to the Walker Sisters cabin. We started reading up on it.”
Her fascination with the lives of the Walker family and its seven daughters in this community of Little Greenbrier then took her another step forward — to writing a book. It contains history of the Walkers and the area and poems written by Louisa Walker and some of her other sisters and brother. The dad, John Walker, helped build the school.
“It is basically about Louisa because she is considered to be the poet of the Smokies,” Paulin said. She said she researched for six years and has placed these poems in her book, entitled “The Poetry of Little Greenbrier: A Smoky Mountain Inspired Collection.”
It seems Little Greenbrier has inspired poets to this day. Paulin said she included two poets she met while volunteering at the schoolhouse. One sat down at a desk and penned his poem on the spot.
Paulin doesn’t write poetry but loves to read it. She said the book is 163 pages and includes many poems, all about Little Greenbrier, along with some little known stories from the area. She also compiled a list of the teachers who taught there and the names of people buried in the cemetery.
Louisa and her family lived in Little Greenbrier until their mountains became Great Smoky Mountains National Park and families were forced out. Louisa and five of her sisters, however, received a lifetime lease and were allowed to live their until their deaths. Louisa died in 1964. All six were unmarried and forged their lives on the premises. One other sister, Sara Caroline, did marry and move away. There were four brothers who also moved away.
The Walker Sisters Cabin is the only remaining cabin in the Greenbrier Community. It is located a mile from the school and is a favorite hike for many.
“The Poetry of Little Greenbrier” is available on Amazon. The author is trying to get it approved for sales in the national park.
Because of the pandemic, the interpretive program at Little Greenbrier School has been suspended for now. Paulin said it might resume next year.
This couple has two daughters and three grandchildren who come to visit from Indiana. Paulin has some time on her hands now since her volunteer job has been halted for now. Daniel also volunteers in the park, at Elkmont. He has also written a book.
It is Paulin’s hope, of course, that poetry readers will want to grab a copy of her book that features stories from this enchanted place. It might even lure some people back to the woods for some exploration, she said.
