The ninth annual Mudder’s Day Madness 5K Mud Run at Montvale is set for Oct. 23. Proceeds will benefit Harmony Family Center’s therapeutic programming at Camp Montvale in Maryville.
This year’s event features 18 different obstacle courses, rolling trails and messy fun including a dip in the lake. Runners can race individually or as a team. Mudder’s Day Madness is always a festive atmosphere; team costumes are welcome and encouraged.
Cost is $55 for runners ages 13 and up and $35 for runners ages 8–12. Race day registration will be available if spots are available, and cost will be $60 for everyone.
For more information or to register for the Mud Run, visit the Harmony website at www.harmonyfamilycenter.org/mudrun.
Founded in 1996, Harmony has developed family preservation and treatment services designed to increase the well-being of Tennessee children and families. Harmony finds permanent homes for at-risk children and youth in the state welfare system and provides pre and post-adoption counseling and support for families.
