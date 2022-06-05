After two years of silence, the Summer Sounds & Sweets program is returning to the Seymour library.
Covid restrictions canceled the popular series of musical evenings for two years. It resumes Friday, June 10, at the newly expanded Williams Family Seymour Branch Library. The Mill Creek Muleskinners will entertain from 7-8:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.
Now that more space is available, the program will be held in the community room at the library, 137 West Macon Lane. As usual, beverages and homemade desserts will be for sale, with proceeds benefiting Friends of Seymour Library, which sponsors the evenings.
“Come visit our new community room and spend a relaxing evening with us,” said Friends President Lucy Henighan. “We are happy to offer this enjoyable program to the community once again.”
The Mill Creek Muleskinners are old favorites at Summer Sounds & Sweets as well as other musical venues; they’ve been entertaining locally for more than 50 years. The group began in 1970, said Raymond Bellamy, who is the lead singer and who plays guitar, mandolin and banjo. Joining him on June 10 will be Juanita Johnson on bass fiddle and Eddie Ellis, who plays guitar and also sings. Bellamy said he hopes a fiddle player will join them. They offered their blend of bluegrass and old-time musical favorites for five summers at Summer Sounds until covid forced the band into temporary retirement.
More musical programs are to follow this summer. The Blue Shadows will perform July 8, and Steve Kirtley & New Victory on Aug. 12.
The library is round the corner from the Kroger shopping center. For more information call the library at 865-573-0728.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.