Hope and Gratitude in the Midst of Adversity, Blount County Ecumenical Action Council's 2021 Multi-faith Thanksgiving service, will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, via Zoom. Participants need to register in advance for the gathering.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/BCmulitifaith. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the virtual service. Call 503-894-0187 or email ramaloha@hotmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
