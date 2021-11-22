A Brown Bag Lecture, "Murder and Mayhem in East Tennessee," will be presented at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville. Presenter is Dwaine Speaks.
Although there were numerous incidents of murder and mayhem from which to choose, speaker and author Dewaine Speaks will share stories that have sub-plots or those that have local historical significance. Some of the murder cases were solved, some were not. Speaks' Brown Bag lecture will feature stories shared in his book "Murder and Mayhem in East Tennessee."
Each chapter of the book covers a story that shocked communities, affected lives, and often created mayhem. In some cases, mayhem, murder, and unexpected death were all present. Join us to learn more about these stories and the people and communities involved.
This program is one in a series of hybrid Brown Bag programs and lectures sponsored by the Albers Family Foundation in memory of Harriet Z. Albers. The East Tennessee Historical Society is privileged to share regional history with our members and the public.
