The Museum of Appalachia in Clinton is offering half-price admission on Winter Wednesdays. The special discount applies to all Wednesdays in January and February. The museum is located at 2819 Anderson Highway, Clinton.
The museum sits on 65 acres and portrays an authentic Southern Appalachian farm and pioneer village. It was founded in 1969 by the late John Rice Irwin and is a Smithsonian Affiliate museum.
The site is open seven days a week and offers self-guided tours. There are 35 log cabins, barns, farm animals, churches, schools and gardens. There are more than 250,000 artifacts that include folk art, musical instruments, baskets, quilts and more. In addition, there is a restaurant on the premises.
