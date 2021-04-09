The Museum of Appalachia in Norris will hold its Sheep Shearing Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. The museum welcomes the warmth of spring by trimming the heavy winter coats of its flock of sheep. The public is invited to attend.
In addition to the sheep shearing, there will be sheep herding, interactive children's programs, animal meet and greet, historic demonstrations, live music and museum tour. Food vendors will also be present.
For tickets or more information, visit www.museumofappalachia.org.
