The Museum of Appalachia in Norris is taking reservations for A Candlelight Christmas, to be held Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 4 to 9 p.m. The centerpiece of the holiday event is an evening tour of the museum's pioneer village. The cabins will be adorned with old fashioned Christmas decorations and festively lit for the occasion.
Activities will include storytelling, live nativity, music and wagon rides. Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, sorghum making, apple butter churning and more.
Reserve tickets at museumofappalachia.org or call 865-494-7680. Tickets are $40 for family, or $5 for ages 6-12 and $15 for ages 13 and up.
