While most Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, the Museum of Appalachia marks the occasion with an old-fashioned “anvil shoot”. Every 4th of July, the Museum uses gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air.
Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections, and other special occasions. While the tradition of anvil-shooting is nearly obsolete, the Museum has made it a nearly 30-year tradition, striving to keep this piece of history alive.
At 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, the Museum of Appalachia will host anvil shoots, alongside an all-day celebration that includes blacksmithing, saw milling, bean shucking, dulcimer demonstrations, woodcarving, old time music, a national bell-ringing ceremony, colonial dancing and patriotic processionals.
In order to ensure proper social distancing, the museum is limiting the number of attendees for each anvil shoot. They respectfully request that visitors purchase advance tickets for their preferred anvil shoot time by visiting museumofappalachia.org or by calling 865-494-7680.
The museum is located at 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.