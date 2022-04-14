A celebration of the life of John Rice Irwin will be held at the Museum of Appalachia at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24. The Museum founder passed away on Jan. 16 at the age of 91.
The celebration will begin with a brief reception, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m.
A handful of Irwin’s friends will honor his memory with personal stories, including John Alvis, Sam Venable and Lamar Alexander. Guest musicians will perform some of Irwin’s favorite tunes, and family members will share fond memories.
Guests are welcome to tour the Museum grounds after the service.
Donations made in memory of John Rice Irwin may be made to the Museum of Appalachia,
P.O. Box 1189, Norris, TN 37828. The museum is located at
2819 Andersonville Highway in Clinton.
