NORRIS — The Museum of Appalachia is preparing to slowly open back up and welcome visitors. Beginning today, the restaurant will start serving lunch via curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The museum is planning to reopen its grounds to visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday, May 9. In addition to curbside service, it will open the restaurant for in-house dining from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The museum will continue to abide by the regulations and guidelines set by local and state governments, and will be adding measures to allow for appropriate social distancing for the safety of both guests and
staff.
Museum staff will be wearing protective masks and gloves and request that guests do so as
well.
Guests will be asked to maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others while on the grounds. Touch point areas will be limited, and hand sanitizing stations set up in those areas.
The restaurant’s seating capacity will be reduced, with a minimum of 6 feet between each table. The staff will practice rigorous sanitation, particularly in touch point areas. The staff’s health will be monitored each day by taking their temperatures upon arrival.
All of this is subject to change, pending any modifications in restrictions or requirements by our state and local governments.
The museum will post any additional updates on its Facebook page, and any specific questions can be addressed by calling 865-494-7680.
Like so many small businesses and non-profits, the Museum of Appalachia continues to rely on the support of our community to resume and continue operations. Visit www.museumofap palachia.org or call 865-494-7680 to purchase memberships, gift cards or make a donation. The museum is located at 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.