NORRIS – The Museum of Appalachia, a Smithsonian Affiliate Museum, will soon unveil a newly restored Arnwine Cabin as part of a new exhibit about the construction of TVA’s Norris Dam and the people that were forced to relocate from the region in which the dam was built.
The exhibit is titled “The Mountaineers’ Sacrifice & Renewal.”
The exhibit features historic photographs and an animated map of the region before-and-after the construction of Norris Dam, highlighting the locations of homes, farms, churches and schools that now sit at the bottom of Norris Lake. But, the centerpiece of this exhibit is the Arnwine Cabin, a home that was once noted as the smallest structure on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1800 on the banks of the Clinch River in Liberty Hill, the construction of the Norris Dam necessitated the deconstruction and relocation of the Arnwine Cabin. Such a home is a prime example of primitive Appalachian life before the construction of Norris Dam.
“This exhibit is a testament to the diligent and industrious people that built this incredible dam, and also to the sacrifice of a people who left their lives behind for the promise of progress,” said Museum President Elaine Meyer. “We’re elated to be able to share this story with visitors from around the world.”
In the fall of 1933, during the height of the Great Depression, the Tennessee Valley Authority embarked on its first major project, the construction of Norris Dam. This engineering phenomenon took several years and thousands of workers, ultimately providing flood control and electric power to an entire region.
The Museum of Appalachia is located at 2819 Andersonville Highway in Clinton, and is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit museumofap palachia.org or call 865-494-7680.
