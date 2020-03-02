On Saturday, March 7, the Museum of Appalachia in Norris will host its second annual Employment Fair Open House as preparations are well underway for several spring events and the seasonal upswing in tourism activity.
The museum puts a passionate emphasis on its “Southern Hospitality,” and will be looking for friendly, warm individuals who enjoy working with the public.
The Open House will begin at 10 a.m. and continue to noon. Museum staff will be on hand to conduct immediate interviews for openings in the Gift Shop, Groundskeeping, Museum Café and the Maintenance Department.
Come a little early, bring your resume and fill out an application. Opportunities for full time, part time, permanent and summer positions will be on the roster. For an application, visit www.museumofappalachia.org. The museum is located 16 miles north of Knoxville, one mile east of Interstate 75 at Exit 122.
