MusicFest at West End will be presented by SouthEast Bank from 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 9, and from 2-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in the West End Shopping Center parking lot just south of Farragut High School. Farragut merchants and vendors will move outside to showcase their products and services to crowds who will enjoy the performances of over two dozen musicians playing rock, country and blues music.
Attendees can enjoy barbeque from Buddy’s, or a smoothie from Fruition Café alongside offerings from other area vendors including the West End eateries; Don Delphi’s Pancakes & Restaurant and Clean Eatz. Soft drinks, lemonade, and water will be available. Beer will be provided by The Admiral Pub, while wine and other adult beverage offerings will be served with the help of Water Into Wine Bistro. Proper ID is required.
This event is free to the public and family friendly with children activities provided. Many local and regional bands will highlight these two days of summer fun.
FRIDAY: Solstice Band 6 p.m.; Common Interest, 7 p.m.; Pale Root 8 p.m.; Mighty Blue, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY: Barry Faust & Ben Kreiger, 2 p.m.; Rey Pineda & Friends, 3 p.m.; Bonfire Blue, 4 p.m.; Mystic Rhythm Tribe, 5:15 p.m.; Few Miles On, 6:45 p.m.; Doug and Johnny (5 piece), 8:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.