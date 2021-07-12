The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP and Blount County United (BCU) are hosting the Second Annual Race Relations Symposium on July 16 and 17. This year’s theme is “Embracing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”
The Friday, July 16, session will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Attorney KaKenya Middlebrook, the keynote speaker, will talk about systemic racism and its impact on communities.
The Saturday, July 17, session will also to be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a plenary talk, “Knowledge is Power,” presented by a speaker from the Southern Poverty Law Center and two breakout sessions. One breakout session will cover the racial wealth gap and the other will focus on facing history and ourselves.
Updates from the NAACP and BCU about current initiatives and open discussion about where we go from here will be part of the program.
Children and youth activities will be held in person at the Blount County Public Library from 10-11:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, with participants gathering in the Dorothy Herron Room.
Separate registration links have been set up for participants as listed below.
Friday, July 16, via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. https://forms.gle/f5u3heB8QNDW7vhdA.
Saturday, July 17, via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: https://forms.gle/U18c1bYFR
pHMnLkMA.
Saturday, July 17, for children and youth at the library: https://forms.gle/fxk5ZKTW
tEpeNct56.
For more information or assistance, call 865-984-5364 or email we41602@aol.com.
